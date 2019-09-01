Chilton Investment Co Has Upped Pool (POOL) Stake by $10.56 Million; Valuation Rose; Huntington Ingalls Ind. (HII) Shareholder Pettee Investors Decreased Holding by $319,300

Pettee Investors Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Ind. (HII) by 41.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc sold 1,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 2,150 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Ind. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $209. About 150,057 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 25/05/2018 – VIDEO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Initial Sea Trials of Virginia-Class Submarine Indiana (SSN 789); 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q EPS $3.48; 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES – NEW CONTRACT AWARDS IN QTR WAS ABOUT $2.6 BLN, BRINGING TOTAL BACKLOG TO ABOUT $22 BLN AS OF MARCH 31; 09/04/2018 – Hnn-Hui Hii Joins Heidrick & Struggles as Partner in the Industrial Practice; 29/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded $94 Million Advance Procurement Contract For A 10th National Security Cutt; 06/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTOR OF EDUCATION FOR THE APPRENTICE SCHOOL AT NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING; 14/05/2018 – N3B Joint Venture Completes Transition Period of the Los Alamos Legacy Cleanup Contract; 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Gets $94 Million U.S. Coast Guard Pact; 05/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on May 3; 12/04/2018 – U.S. could reach goal of 355 ship Navy in 2030s -official

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 89.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 64,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The hedge fund held 136,473 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.51M, up from 72,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $196.38. About 129,119 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, A; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q EPS 75c; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys New 1% Position in Pool Corp; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.70; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Quarterly Dividend 22% To 45 Cents A Share, Boosts Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Board Authorized Additional $200M Under Its Existing Share-Repurchase Program; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Total Authorization Available Is Now $236.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold HII shares while 126 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 5.59% less from 36.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.74% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 608,821 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Bank The accumulated 7,883 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc stated it has 8,621 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,478 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.04% or 1,816 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 591,710 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Com holds 26,417 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory Inc has 0% invested in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 1.73 million shares stake. Peloton Wealth Strategists owns 4,000 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Charter Trust Co holds 0.04% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) or 1,673 shares. Boston Prtn reported 512,597 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Company holds 5,925 shares. Blackrock has 0.03% invested in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer International Grp Inc reported 78,797 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,507 shares. Dupont Capital Corporation reported 3,356 shares. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 14,952 shares. Comerica State Bank owns 27,641 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Rmb Capital Management Ltd Com has 0.14% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 26,746 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Raymond James Associate holds 152,223 shares. Federated Investors Pa has 13,256 shares. Proshare Llc invested in 3,350 shares or 0% of the stock. Ls Investment Advisors Lc accumulated 2,501 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 108,128 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Torray Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 7,124 shares. 1,800 are owned by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 27,251 shares to 476,139 shares, valued at $205.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 373,961 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).