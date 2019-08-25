Chilton Investment Co Has Upped Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake By $424,545; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Eversource Energy (ES)

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 1.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chilton Investment Co Llc acquired 1,705 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Chilton Investment Co Llc holds 111,668 shares with $27.89 million value, up from 109,963 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $67.03B valuation. The stock decreased 2.69% or $6.87 during the last trading session, reaching $248.31. About 1.05 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828

Among 5 analysts covering Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Eversource Energy has $8800 highest and $73 lowest target. $81.80’s average target is 3.32% above currents $79.17 stock price. Eversource Energy had 9 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 16 with “Equal-Weight”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ES in report on Tuesday, June 18 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 7 by UBS. Wells Fargo maintained Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ES in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. See Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) latest ratings:

16/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $78.0000 New Target: $77.0000 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $86.0000 New Target: $88.0000 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $71.0000 New Target: $79.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $74.0000 New Target: $78.0000 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $81.0000 New Target: $85.0000 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight New Target: $80.0000 Initiates Coverage On

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $73 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) stake by 5,521 shares to 30,182 valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 2,882 shares and now owns 204,063 shares. United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $271.50’s average target is 9.34% above currents $248.31 stock price. Becton Dickinson had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Friday, March 1. Barclays Capital maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) rating on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $266 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Argus Research. Raymond James maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Strong Buy” rating.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BD sues Stryker over PureWick patents – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Becton, Dickinson Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy for Healthy Dividends – Investorplace.com” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 5,207 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 343 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Penobscot Investment Mngmt Inc holds 14,921 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated invested in 458 shares. Horan Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 8,831 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.61% or 58,704 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price Inc holds 3.92% or 43,044 shares. Gw Henssler And Associate Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 11,296 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0.05% or 1,044 shares. Mai Mngmt reported 2,242 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.14% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cohen Lawrence B, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,866 shares. Bailard Inc accumulated 2,044 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 99,589 shares.

More notable recent Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eversource Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Eversource Energy (ES) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eversource Energy Offers Simple Stability – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eversource Energy (ES) CEO James Judge on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company has market cap of $25.62 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It has a 29.25 P/E ratio. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.