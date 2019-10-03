Chilton Investment Co Has Trimmed Stake in Dominos Pizza (DPZ) as Stock Price Declined; Newport Asia Has Decreased Baidu (BIDU) Stake by $43.33 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 82.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 370,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 79,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.31 million, down from 449,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $103.32. About 501,653 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18/share; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 6.7 BLN ($1.1 BLN) AND DILUTED EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU PER ADS WAS RMB 19 ($2.98); 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s Star Hire Steps Down as President After Just 14 Months; 21/05/2018 – SCMP: Baidu chief reiterates commitment to AI strategy after abrupt exit of chief operating officer; 28/04/2018 – TPG, Carlyle Lead Over $1.9 Billion Round in Baidu’s Finance Arm; 27/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $285; 28/03/2018 – DUTCH NAVIGATION FIRM TOMTOM HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK FOR POTENTIAL SALE OF WHOLE FIRM OR MINORITY STAKE; 29/04/2018 – With $1.9 Billion Investment, Former Baidu Unit Challenges Fintech Rivals; 26/03/2018 – CHINA CITIC BANK 601998.SS 0998.HK SAYS IT AND BAIDU PLAN TO BOOST THEIR DIRECT BANKING JV’S CAPITAL BY 2.0 BLN YUAN TO 4.0 BLN YUAN; 15/05/2018 – eDiamond Offers First Cryptocurrency for Love and Commitment

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 7,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The hedge fund held 231,386 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.39 million, down from 238,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $241.79. About 190,858 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 18/04/2018 – JUBILANT FOODWORKS-NOTICED THAT AN OLD VIDEO HAS SURFACED MAKING “UNSUBSTANTIATED ALLEGATIONS” ABOUT SOME PRODUCTS OF DOMINO’S PIZZA; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test in Arizona and California; 11/04/2018 – Unified Office Safety and Security Hot Line Helps Domino’s Deter Delivery Crime; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC – ANNOUNCED THAT CERTAIN OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES INTEND TO COMPLETE A RECAPITALIZATION TRANSACTION; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 26/04/2018 – DPZ 1Q DOMESTIC CO-OWNED COMP GROWTH +6.4%, EST. +4.7%; 09/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Announces Refinancing Transaction; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Party Still in Full Swing as CEO Nears His Exit; 08/05/2018 – Google’s updated virtual assistant makes complex calls for users; 06/03/2018 – Buy Domino’s Pizza due to its massive global opportunity: Baird

Analysts await Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 5.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.95 per share. DPZ’s profit will be $83.55M for 29.34 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual EPS reported by Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.94% negative EPS growth.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $3.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 98,918 shares to 134,194 shares, valued at $10.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Frontdoor Inc by 75,601 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del Com New (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold DPZ shares while 134 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 2.44% less from 38.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort LP invested in 7,420 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Signaturefd Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Quantitative Investment Management Llc accumulated 0.1% or 9,311 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.06% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 15,000 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Invest Research has invested 0.01% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.02% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Price T Rowe Md reported 931,724 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Limited Liability owns 9,247 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech reported 400 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0.06% or 690,903 shares in its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth stated it has 2,324 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings holds 5,363 shares. Pnc Ser Grp Inc holds 0% or 14,961 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.03% stake. Scholtz & Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.82% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 10,105 shares.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $414.76 million for 21.71 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $391.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 30,000 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $188.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

