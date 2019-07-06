Chilton Investment Co Has Trimmed Position in American Public Education In (APEI) as Market Value Declined; As Nordstrom (JWN) Market Valuation Declined, Euclidean Technologies Management Has Raised Position by $568,128

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 148.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 12,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 21,620 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, up from 8,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.98. About 2.22M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 24.11% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kohl’s crushes estimates; 20/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – SPECIAL COMMITTEE BELIEVES CO WELL POSITIONED TO “CAPITALIZE ON FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES TO GAIN MARKET SHARE” THROUGH CUSTOMER STRATEGY; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – TO INTRODUCE MORE THAN 200 ITEMS FROM ANTHROPOLOGIE HOME AT SELECT NORDSTROM FULL-LINE STORES & ON NORDSTROM.COM, BEGINNING MARCH 19; 20/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF NORDSTROM BOARD TERMINATES TALKS WITH NORD; 09/04/2018 – Nordstrom’s Bold Men’s Wear Move; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Tire buys Helly Hansen on direct approach; 08/03/2018 – The financial terms of the two deals weren’t disclosed by Nordstrom; 20/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – SPECIAL COMMITTEE TERMINATED DISCUSSIONS BECAUSE IT COULD NOT REACH AGREEMENT WITH GROUP ON ACCEPTABLE PRICE FOR CO; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom Acquires Retail Technology Companies BevyUp, MessageYes; 20/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF NORDSTROM BOARD TERMINATES TALKS W/

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in American Public Education In (APEI) by 31.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 10,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 22,429 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676,000, down from 32,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in American Public Education In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $489.96M market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $29.54. About 39,609 shares traded. American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) has declined 24.76% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical APEI News: 16/03/2018 – American Public Education to Cut 48 Jobs Under Voluntary Early Retirement Plan Announced in 10-K; 08/05/2018 – American Public Education Sees 2Q EPS 29c-EPS 34c; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION SEES 2Q EPS 29C TO 34C, EST. 29C; 28/03/2018 – American Public Education Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION 1Q ADJ EPS 35C; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 16/03/2018 – AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION SAYS COMPANY COMMITTED TO WORKFORCE REDUCTION PLAN ON MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – American Public Education 1Q EPS 28c; 06/03/2018 American Public Education Announces Participation in the Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 16/03/2018 – APEI SAYS COMMITTED TO WORKFORCE REDUCTION MARCH 12

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, which manages about $111.78 million and $107.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dillards Inc (NYSE:DDS) by 5,700 shares to 12,670 shares, valued at $912,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 17,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,169 shares, and cut its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 18,206 shares. North Star Invest Management accumulated 714 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 52,882 shares. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.23% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Arizona State Retirement owns 21,806 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 2,251 shares. Perkins Coie holds 0.03% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) or 1,550 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt reported 1.38 million shares. Walleye Trading Lc has 0.01% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Mariner Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 6,336 shares. Hartford Inv Management invested in 0.01% or 11,709 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5,551 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) owns 2,555 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Pettee Invsts owns 12,369 shares.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 30,395 shares to 102,991 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 33,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Analysts await American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.29 EPS, down 25.64% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.39 per share. APEI’s profit will be $4.81 million for 25.47 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by American Public Education, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold APEI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 15.25 million shares or 0.83% more from 15.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0% or 203,981 shares. Martingale Asset LP holds 0.02% or 59,713 shares. Parkside Bankshares holds 30 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 56 shares. Prudential Finance Inc reported 0% in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI). Credit Suisse Ag holds 12,140 shares. Federated Inc Pa owns 979 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 42,205 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Com owns 474 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. American Century owns 83,865 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 18,617 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc has 0% invested in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI). Valley Natl Advisers Inc accumulated 6,425 shares.

