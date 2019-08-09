Chilton Investment Co Has Raised Its Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stake; S&T Bancorp (STBA)’s Sentiment Is 1.08

S&T Bancorp Inc (STBA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.48, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 52 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 48 sold and trimmed stock positions in S&T Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 20.58 million shares, down from 21.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding S&T Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 41 Increased: 40 New Position: 12.

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) stake by 33.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chilton Investment Co Llc acquired 19,072 shares as Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Chilton Investment Co Llc holds 76,286 shares with $4.57M value, up from 57,214 last quarter. Marathon Petroleum Corp now has $31.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $48.64. About 1.90 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES WESTERN RETAIL SYNERGIES CAPTURED QUICKLY; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 4th Update; 22/03/2018 – At its meeting ending on 21 March 2018, the MPC voted by a majority of 7-2 to maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS WOULD BE GOOD TO REVIEW BOE MPC’S REMIT EVERY 5-8 YEARS; 20/04/2018 – Bank of England MPC’s range of views maybe no wider than normal – Saunders; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDE…; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum said it would buy rival Andeavor for more than $23 billion; 23/05/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES GILBERT, AZ WATER RESOURCE MPC UTILITY SYSTEM; 30/04/2018 – MPC SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN `CONTINUES UNFETTERED’; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES EXITED MPC, LOW, GOOGL, MDT, ANDV IN

Among 6 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $90 highest and $6500 lowest target. $75.83’s average target is 55.90% above currents $48.64 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 4. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Friday, May 17. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $7500 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, May 9. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity. $601,750 worth of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) was bought by ROHR JAMES E on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Pcl reported 8,483 shares. Adams Natural Resource Fund Inc reported 3.61% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Gyroscope Capital Management Group Lc has invested 2.8% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Webster Commercial Bank N A reported 100 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Hl Fincl Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 37,834 shares. Investec Asset Management Ltd holds 0.09% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 363,509 shares. Moreover, Sfmg Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). M Holdg Securities Inc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Navellier & Inc owns 48,812 shares. Community Fincl Bank Na invested in 0% or 344 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc owns 0.02% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 1,150 shares. 549,783 are held by Deprince Race Zollo Incorporated. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 26,801 shares in its portfolio. 1,450 are owned by Delta Asset Limited Co Tn.

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) stake by 5,521 shares to 30,182 valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) stake by 5,306 shares and now owns 216 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for S&T Bank that provides a range of financial services. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. It operates through three divisions: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It has a 11.54 P/E ratio. The Community Banking segment accepts time and demand deposits; and originates commercial and consumer loans.

The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 21,625 shares traded. S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) has declined 15.08% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500.

S&T Bank Pa holds 10.22% of its portfolio in S&T Bancorp, Inc. for 1.15 million shares. First Commonwealth Financial Corp Pa owns 208,164 shares or 5.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sageworth Trust Co has 0.21% invested in the company for 42,569 shares. The Virginia-based Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va has invested 0.16% in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 1.08 million shares.