Chilton Investment Co Has Lowered United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake By $2.18 Million; BANCO BPM SOCIETA PER AZIONI ORDINARY SH (BNCZF) Shorts Increased By 11.5%

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 37.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 19,657 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Chilton Investment Co Llc holds 33,137 shares with $3.70 million value, down from 52,794 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $100.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.2. About 3.51M shares traded or 3.69% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 14/03/2018 – UPS Chatbot Now Available Via The Google Assistant; 03/05/2018 – SCA UPS PRICES ON PUBLICATION PAPER; 13/04/2018 – Modular UPS Global Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2023 – High Costs of Modular UPS Will Restrain Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia To ‘A+’;Otlk Pos; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 10/05/2018 – UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Explosion Damages UPS Freight Hub in Kentucky; 26/04/2018 – GNA AXLES LTD GNAA.NS SAYS LOAN FOR PURPOSE OF PROCURING MACHINERY FOR MANUFACTURE OF AXLES SHAFTS FOR LCV’S, SMALL PICK UPS AND SUV’S AT KAPURTHALA; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 25/04/2018 – UPS – STREAMLINING WORK PROCESSES THROUGH TECHNOLOGY FOR “GREATER STAFF EFFICIENCY AND RAISING OPERATING EFFICIENCY”

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Capital Llc holds 3,561 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bellecapital has 0.22% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has 0.36% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 5.06M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 49,395 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Management LP has invested 0.24% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Anchor invested in 16,328 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Coe Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.76% or 13,522 shares in its portfolio. Carlson Capital LP owns 133,033 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Advisor Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.16% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). The Texas-based American Retail Bank has invested 0.21% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lodestar Counsel Llc Il holds 83,475 shares. The Illinois-based Rothschild Invest Il has invested 0.97% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Jlb Inc stated it has 0.31% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Btr Mgmt reported 0.38% stake.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) earned “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Hold” on Friday, March 22. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Oppenheimer.

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) stake by 75,016 shares to 238,579 valued at $61.58 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) stake by 72,634 shares and now owns 271,432 shares. Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) was raised too.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Shares for $16,731 were bought by Cesarone Nando on Wednesday, February 13. Peretz Richard N. had sold 9,112 shares worth $1.01 million.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77B for 14.22 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

