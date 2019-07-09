Chilton Investment Co Has Lowered Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding; Capital Planning Advisors Upped Its Occidental Pete (OXY) Stake

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) stake by 26.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Planning Advisors Llc acquired 5,032 shares as Occidental Pete Corp (OXY)’s stock declined 17.62%. The Capital Planning Advisors Llc holds 23,905 shares with $1.58 million value, up from 18,873 last quarter. Occidental Pete Corp now has $37.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $49.63. About 6.12 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 5.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 48,606 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Chilton Investment Co Llc holds 784,242 shares with $79.39 million value, down from 832,848 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $367.90B valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $113.41. About 6.37M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 11/04/2018 – Proposal would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and other ‘GSIBs’; 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SPEAKS AT INFRASTRUCTURE PANEL: LIVE; 13/03/2018 – Shell, Eni preempt any U.S. probe over Nigeria with filings; 10/05/2018 – JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Homebuilding & Building Products Conference; 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Feb. Composite PMI: Summary; 07/03/2018 – VisitPay Signs Exclusive Agreement with JPMorgan Chase; 18/04/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 27/03/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC RMAX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $51

Among 5 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Occidental Petroleum had 14 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral” on Monday, April 22. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, February 15. Citigroup downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $72 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $70 target in Monday, April 22 report. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Jefferies.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 15,139 shares to 7,600 valued at $473,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IJR) stake by 36,283 shares and now owns 148,530 shares. Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) was reduced too.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Near a 10-Year Low, Is Occidental Petroleum a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Unlike Occidental Petroleum, Shell Won’t Overpay for Permian Growth – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Icahn launches Occidental proxy fight, to seek four new directors – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental board elects against fixing record date for Icahn solicitation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. Shares for $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10. On Wednesday, June 12 the insider POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850. 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 were bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $482,200 was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. 9,100 shares were bought by Batchelder Eugene L., worth $437,790 on Monday, June 10. 37,460 shares valued at $1.80 million were bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mycio Wealth Limited reported 5,506 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The California-based Covington Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). The California-based Personal Capital Advsrs Corporation has invested 0.36% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 9,308 are held by First Commonwealth Corporation Pa. Caprock Grp Inc owns 8,804 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Cap Inv Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 30,967 shares in its portfolio. Martin Currie Limited owns 0.72% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 156,184 shares. Bessemer reported 0.48% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Van Eck Assocs reported 98,930 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al has 23,746 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ipswich Invest Mngmt has invested 0.12% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 112,433 are owned by First Comml Bank Of Omaha. Eagleclaw Managment Llc reported 4,728 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.24% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 14 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, January 16 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $130 target. Wells Fargo maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Thursday, February 14 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28 with “Market Perform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. Petno Douglas B also sold $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by BACON ASHLEY. Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. 5,000 shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S, worth $518,950 on Tuesday, February 5. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, April 16. Scher Peter also sold $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey.

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) stake by 75,016 shares to 238,579 valued at $61.58 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Linde Plc stake by 18,080 shares and now owns 87,494 shares. Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Inc stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cambiar Invsts Llc holds 0.01% or 3,214 shares. Capital Intl Invsts reported 1.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rbf Capital Llc has invested 0.55% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Private Mgmt invested 2.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cutter And Brokerage owns 10,751 shares. Schwerin Boyle Cap reported 244,645 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability has invested 0.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 132,341 were reported by Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. 4.23 million were reported by Fayez Sarofim Communications. First Heartland Consultants Inc reported 4,124 shares. 402,536 are held by Foundry Prtn Ltd Liability. Maple Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 14,236 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Lipe And Dalton holds 0.14% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1,883 shares. Kidder Stephen W accumulated 3,600 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27 billion for 11.12 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Financial Stocks to Trade Into Earnings – Investorplace.com” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – The Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Crypto News: JPMorgan to Start Trials, IBM Launches New Enterprise Blockchain Platform – The Motley Fool” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Plans Dividend Increase and $29.4 Billion Capital Repurchase Program – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.