Chilton Investment Co Has Lowered Its Brown Forman (BF.B) Position by $635,960 as Share Price Were Volatile; Greenwood Gearhart Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) Lifted as Share Price Declined

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 24.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 9,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 48,752 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 39,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.22 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 74.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 12,230 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 4,120 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $217,000, down from 16,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.99. About 1.09 million shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 08/03/2018 – Cramer: Buy Jack Daniels maker Brown-Forman on growth prospects, global appeal; 16/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN REFINES ORGANIZATION TO SUPPORT CONTINUED STRONG G; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING NET SALES GROWTH OF 6% TO 7%; 21/03/2018 – Brown-Forman: Skeans Increases Board to 14 Directors; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Sales Beat Expectations As American Whiskey Continues Rapid Growth — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces $600 M Debt Offering; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – REVISES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Tops Estimates, Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brown-Forman’s New Usd Bonds A1; 30/05/2018 – Lawson E. Whiting will be the next CEO of Brown-Forman, which is best known for its Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey brand

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Mngmt Grp Inc Inc owns 56,919 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Horrell Capital Mgmt Inc reported 31,167 shares stake. Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc holds 22,353 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Department Mb Commercial Bank N A stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited holds 0.24% or 41,501 shares in its portfolio. Markston Int Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gam Holdg Ag reported 91,569 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Essex Investment Mgmt Communications Limited Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 36,240 shares. Texas Yale Corporation reported 55,792 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Raymond James Associates has 9.31 million shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Hanson And Doremus has 87,855 shares for 1.71% of their portfolio. American Assets Investment Limited Liability Company holds 1.34% or 140,000 shares in its portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld holds 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 96 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 18.70M shares. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).