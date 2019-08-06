Chilton Investment Co Has Increased Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Position By $19.35 Million; Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO) Shorts Increased By 44.09%

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) stake by 45.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chilton Investment Co Llc acquired 75,016 shares as Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ)’s stock declined 9.92%. The Chilton Investment Co Llc holds 238,579 shares with $61.58 million value, up from 163,563 last quarter. Dominos Pizza Inc now has $10.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $242.16. About 232,672 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 09/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Announces Refinancing Transaction; 13/03/2018 – Voxy: Domino’s shakes up its menu with new additions; 08/05/2018 – Newton Daily: NCSD sticks with Domino’s for concession pizza; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC – FY SYSTEM SALES 1,179.6 MLN STG VS 1,004 MLN STG AS REPORTED YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 8.3 PCT; QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 5.0 PCT; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L TOTAL DIV 9 PENCE/SHR; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Target Price Cut 125 to A$42.47/Share by Credit Suisse; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT TO OPEN 65-75 UK STORES DURING 2018; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC – ANNOUNCED THAT CERTAIN OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES INTEND TO COMPLETE A RECAPITALIZATION TRANSACTION

Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) had an increase of 44.09% in short interest. MNLO’s SI was 109,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 44.09% from 76,200 shares previously. With 57,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO)’s short sellers to cover MNLO’s short positions. The SI to Menlo Therapeutics Inc’s float is 0.86%. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $3.125. About 10,274 shares traded. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) has declined 52.45% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MNLO News: 09/05/2018 – Menlo Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 09/04/2018 – The Hangover: Part 1 $MNLO -51%; 28/03/2018 – MENLO THERAPEUTICS INC QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $1.80; 09/04/2018 – Watch out below — $MNLO; 09/05/2018 – MENLO THERAPEUTICS INC MNLO.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.72; 15/05/2018 – Baker Bros. Adds Menlo Therapeutics Inc., Exits ImmunoGen: 13F; 24/04/2018 – MENLO THERAPEUTICS INC – BASED UPON COMMUNICATION WITH JT TORII, CO EXPECTS JT TORII LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR SERLOPITANT WILL ULTIMATELY BE TERMINATED; 08/04/2018 – MENLO THERAPEUTICS INC MNLO.O -SERLOPITANT WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN THIS STUDY; 28/03/2018 Menlo Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr $1.80; 21/05/2018 – Stanford Researchers Presented Results from an Exploratory Study of Serlopitant for the Treatment of Chronic Itch in Epidermoly

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) stake by 33,165 shares to 581,010 valued at $55.12M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) stake by 27,251 shares and now owns 476,139 shares. Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold DPZ shares while 121 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 38.49 million shares or 8.67% less from 42.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corp reported 404,854 shares. California-based Aperio Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Eagle Asset Management owns 2,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 27,507 are held by Metropolitan Life Ins. Fmr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% or 1.62 million shares. Advisory Service has invested 0% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc reported 204,662 shares. Korea Inv reported 8,400 shares stake. Macquarie Group Ltd holds 67,216 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ent holds 0% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 12 shares. D E Shaw has 0% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Foundry Partners Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 900 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma reported 123,315 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Assetmark holds 0.13% or 56,463 shares. Ameritas Inv Inc reported 12,009 shares stake.

Among 14 analysts covering Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Domino’s Pizza had 34 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Wednesday, July 17 with “Buy”. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 17 with “Overweight”. Wells Fargo maintained Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) on Friday, February 22 with “Market Perform” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of DPZ in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by Stephens. The stock of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, July 1. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has market cap of $74.80 million. The firm has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough.

