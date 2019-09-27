Chilton Investment Co Has Increased By $6.31 Million Its Bank Amer (BAC) Position; Trex Co Has 1.09 Sentiment

Trex Co Inc (TREX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.13, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 127 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 117 cut down and sold stock positions in Trex Co Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 54.64 million shares, up from 51.33 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Trex Co Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 77 Increased: 87 New Position: 40.

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 7.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chilton Investment Co Llc acquired 217,626 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Chilton Investment Co Llc holds 3.20M shares with $92.84 million value, up from 2.98 million last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $273.11B valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.34. About 24.29M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 05/03/2018 – PBF Energy to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Refining Conference; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 27/03/2018 – Dana Inc at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Ford Motor Company to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 14/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – BofA strategist Hartnett pins ‘simiple reason’ for market woes on the Fed; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) stake by 7,804 shares to 366,157 valued at $86.89M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 64,431 shares and now owns 164,684 shares. 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bank of America has $37 highest and $2900 lowest target. $32.10’s average target is 9.41% above currents $29.34 stock price. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. Jefferies downgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $32 target. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was downgraded by Wood. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform” rating. Wood upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 26 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $3300 target in Tuesday, September 17 report. BMO Capital Markets upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $3700 target in Tuesday, June 18 report.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rowland & Investment Counsel Adv invested in 3,726 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0.9% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Beech Hill Advsrs Inc holds 2.5% or 164,133 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Lp has 1.56% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Coe Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 12,223 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Dodge Cox invested in 2.7% or 115.00M shares. St Germain D J Com owns 0.05% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 15,473 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corp holds 2,205 shares. Private Mngmt Grp Inc holds 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 9,712 shares. Sonata Capital Group Incorporated Inc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 7,588 shares. 311,583 are owned by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Philadelphia Trust Communications reported 2.5% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 3.78 million shares. Moreover, Gw Henssler And Assoc has 0.02% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.24 billion. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards. It has a 43.31 P/E ratio. The firm also provides railing products, such as Trex Transcend Railing for use with Trex decking products and other decking materials; Trex Select Railing for consumers, who desire a simple clean finished look for their decks; and Trex Signature aluminum railing for contemporary look.

Sg Capital Management Llc holds 3.35% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. for 295,612 shares. Agf Investments America Inc. owns 119,103 shares or 2.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc has 2.2% invested in the company for 1.23 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has invested 1.83% in the stock. Redwood Investments Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 338,270 shares.

