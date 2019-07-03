Chilton Investment Co Has Decreased Its Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $14.20 Million; As Suncor Energy New (SU) Shares Declined, Shareholder Arosa Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Position

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 494,781 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.05M, down from 614,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $31.29. About 1.69M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 127,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 635,828 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.60 million, down from 763,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $257.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $142.98. About 3.88 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Disneyâ€™s Unparalleled Ability to Monetize Its Content Can Lift Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” on June 27, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “5 All-American Fourth of July Stocks to Buy for Year-Round Gains – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “WarnerMedia’s Streaming Service Has a Pricing Problem – Motley Fool” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Streaming Service Poised For Quick Ramp, Says Bullish Morgan Stanley – Benzinga” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $457,888 activity. $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.86% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Premier Asset Ltd Co reported 5,172 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel invested 1.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Heartland Consultants Incorporated accumulated 3,282 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,176 shares. Argi Lc stated it has 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Zuckerman Investment Ltd Liability invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Whalerock Point Partners Limited Liability Com has 1.07% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 14,668 shares. Page Arthur B invested in 1.82% or 19,683 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt accumulated 105,205 shares. Optimum invested in 0.43% or 11,668 shares. Delta Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.13% or 15,770 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust Co holds 277,487 shares. Holt Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Dba Holt Capital Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 2,325 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.31 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $2.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 64,378 shares to 136,473 shares, valued at $22.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 75,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Cadence Bancorporation.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $555.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (Call) (NYSE:APC) by 57,983 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $9.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 125,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 12.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.57 per share. SU’s profit will be $1.01 billion for 12.22 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.34% EPS growth.