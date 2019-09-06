Chilton Investment Co Has Cut Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holding by $1.80 Million; As Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Valuation Declined, Holder Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Raised Position

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 43.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 12,108 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 39,833 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 27,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $70.27. About 9.59 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Late to teapot party, ExxonMobil breaks with tradition in wooing China’s oil market; 11/04/2018 – Energy Journal: Exxon Seeks New Deals With Qatar; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROGRAM ADVANCES TO OUTDOOR TESTING IN CALIFORNIA OF NATURALLY OCCURRING ALGAE STRAINS; 28/03/2018 – ExxonMobil to Release 2017 Financial and Operating Review; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 16/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL PARTNERING WITH PAKISTAN FOR ITS THIRD LNG TERMINAL; 08/04/2018 – L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD LTEH.NS SAYS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GET MULTI-MLN DOLLAR DIGITALIZATION CONTRACT FROM EXXONMOBIL EXPLORATION; 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES; 29/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Wins Eight Deepwater Blocks in Latest Brazil Bid Round; 07/03/2018 – Exxon: Upstream Plans Involve Low-Cost-Of-Supply Investments in U.S. Tight Oil, Deepwater, LNG

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 49.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 19,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The hedge fund held 19,879 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, down from 39,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 3.99M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Rev $8.14B; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES MEDTRONIC’S RATING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGAT; 23/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO REPURCHASE MINIMUM $1.2B ORDINARY SHRS IN 2019; 11/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 30/05/2018 – Medtronic Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS CE LAUNCH OF VISUALASE LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 09/03/2018 – REG-Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018; 09/04/2018 – CMA CONSIDERING PURCHASE BY MEDTRONIC OF SOME ASSETS OF ANIMAS; 15/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS ADAPTIVCRT SHOWS IMPROVED PATIENT SURVIVAL; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic: Technology Allows for Creation of More Intricate Implant Designs and Surface Textures

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Co holds 41,650 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Ltd Company reported 0.15% stake. Bonness Enterp owns 21,029 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Suntrust Banks Incorporated accumulated 2.30M shares. Central Bancorporation & has 0.12% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 6,861 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Aull & Monroe Investment Mngmt holds 2.14% or 49,493 shares in its portfolio. Sequent Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 24,714 shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Paw Cap has 0.64% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gfs Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 46,285 shares. Peninsula Asset Mngmt holds 1.68% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 28,777 shares. Northeast Mgmt invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Private Wealth reported 45,782 shares stake. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gam Hldg Ag has invested 0.4% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $138.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 22,527 shares to 68,888 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Auto Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,245 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc Com (NASDAQ:PAYX).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Iraq, Exxon still in talks over mega project – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 4.92% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.22 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.72B for 21.04 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Medtronic plcâ€™s (NYSE:MDT) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Medtronic Reports First Quarter Financial Results NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Why Did Medtronic’s Stock Grow 20% Over The Last 2 Years? – Forbes” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 501,067 were accumulated by Johnson Investment Counsel. Sumitomo Life Co holds 0.58% or 47,393 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated reported 1.12% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Bowen Hanes & holds 11,104 shares. Community Financial Bank Na owns 4,452 shares. F&V Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 63,450 shares or 3.3% of the stock. 17.53M are held by Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Co. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel reported 151,170 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.27% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 12,240 shares. Colrain Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 25,927 shares or 2.77% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited reported 62,532 shares stake. First Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.07% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cambridge Trust has 260,220 shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Management Lc stated it has 32,769 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).