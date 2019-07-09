Chilton Investment Co Has Boosted Woodward (WWD) Position by $910,108 as Share Value Rose; Shareholder American Century Companies Has Upped Kemper Del (KMPR) Holding

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 25.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 9,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,256 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, up from 38,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $113.52. About 78,815 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 48.85% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD 2Q EPS 60C; 24/04/2018 – Terry Woodward to lead Healthcare Private Equity Association (HCPEA); 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc Sees FY18 Sales $2.2B; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD SEES YR ADJ. EPS $3.60 TO $3.80; 10/04/2018 – Seventh Annual Mongoose Jam to be held at Woodward Camp; 16/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) repairs planned between 14 Mile Road and Quarton Road; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $2.2 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce sells parts maker L’Orange to Woodward for 700 mln euros; 03/04/2018 – Scott Technology Access Event Set By Woodward for Apr. 9-11; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC SEES FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $3.60 AND $3.80

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Kemper Corp Del (KMPR) by 9.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 10,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,181 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00 million, up from 107,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Kemper Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $89.16. About 110,138 shares traded. Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) has risen 17.98% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KMPR News: 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q EPS $1.02; 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q Net $53.8M; 13/03/2018 – KEMPER CORP – CO,INFINITY PROPERTY & CASUALTY CORP RECEIVED NOTICE FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION GRANTING EARLY TERMINATION OF WAITING PERIOD; 30/04/2018 – KEMPER 1Q OPER EPS $1.10, EST. 74C; 22/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KEMPER CORPORATION’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q Rev $693M; 13/03/2018 – KEMPER GOT EARLY TERMINATION OF HSR FOR INFINITY PROPERTY DEAL; 13/03/2018 Kemper Announces Early Termination of HSR Waiting Period; 02/04/2018 – Kemper Announces Robert Otis as New Preferred Home and Auto Leader; 08/05/2018 – Kemper Site Visit Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 15

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 332,792 shares to 1.86M shares, valued at $96.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 188,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59M shares, and cut its stake in Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold KMPR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 41.05 million shares or 3.80% less from 42.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametrica Mgmt Ltd accumulated 4,949 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Hsbc Public Limited Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 6,708 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 21,650 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Assoc holds 15,524 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 125,408 shares. State Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0.02% in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) or 1.12 million shares. Raymond James Fin Svcs Advisors Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) for 3,389 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,724 shares. 5,381 are owned by Us Retail Bank De. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 50,457 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Financial Counselors has 5,330 shares. Moody Savings Bank Tru Division owns 73 shares.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $2.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 31,723 shares to 878,517 shares, valued at $168.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 298,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 435,386 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold WWD shares while 82 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.69 million shares or 3.11% less from 46.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Gabelli Funds Lc has invested 0.04% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora has invested 0.04% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Keybank Association Oh holds 0.01% or 10,200 shares in its portfolio. Ellington Gru Ltd Com invested in 10,400 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Moody Bank Division holds 80 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 9,476 were reported by Stifel Fincl Corp. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Lc reported 13,988 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Company reported 0.03% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Tower Rech Limited Company (Trc) has 0% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Castleark Management Limited Liability accumulated 54,836 shares. 9,844 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Fred Alger Management owns 4,811 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt accumulated 2,238 shares. Comerica Comml Bank has invested 0.03% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Benjamin F Edwards Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 91 shares.

