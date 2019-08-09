Chilton Investment Co Decreased Idexx Labs (IDXX) Stake By $2.00 Million; CVB Financial (CVBF) Sentiment Is 1.16

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) stake by 3.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 8,971 shares as Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX)’s stock rose 20.50%. The Chilton Investment Co Llc holds 263,420 shares with $58.90 million value, down from 272,391 last quarter. Idexx Labs Inc now has $24.14B valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $275.17. About 156,767 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX)

CVB Financial Corp (CVBF) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.18, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 65 investment professionals increased and started new equity positions, while 56 cut down and sold stakes in CVB Financial Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 79.56 million shares, down from 80.85 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding CVB Financial Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 48 Increased: 45 New Position: 20.

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) stake by 160,408 shares to 492,905 valued at $34.41M in 2019Q1. It also upped Iqvia Hldgs Inc stake by 18,286 shares and now owns 491,827 shares. Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Idexx Laboratories has $300 highest and $25500 lowest target. $270’s average target is -1.88% below currents $275.17 stock price. Idexx Laboratories had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Tuesday, March 26.

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn’t Overlook Idexx (IDXX) – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IDEXX (IDXX) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Lifts EPS Guidance – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can IDEXX’s (IDXX) International Growth Drive Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 1,250 shares. 2,500 were reported by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Corp. Prelude Management Ltd Company has 137 shares. Oppenheimer & Communication holds 17,434 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 1,819 shares. Alps Advisors Inc has 0.01% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Weiss Multi holds 0.01% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Mairs Power Inc reported 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 1,345 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Cahill Financial Advisors holds 1,135 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Westfield Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 244,320 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset LP owns 0% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 160 shares. Convergence Inv Prtn Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,710 shares or 0.13% of the stock. West Coast Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,881 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 83 shares.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding firm for Citizens Business Bank that provides various banking and trust services for businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company has market cap of $2.86 billion. It operates in two divisions, Business Financial and Commercial Banking Centers, and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. It has a 15.14 P/E ratio. The firm offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit for business and personal accounts, as well as serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Analysts await CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 23.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CVBF’s profit will be $51.17 million for 13.99 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by CVB Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.13% negative EPS growth.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc holds 0.87% of its portfolio in CVB Financial Corp. for 4.19 million shares. Walthausen & Co. Llc owns 317,616 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Champlain Investment Partners Llc has 0.41% invested in the company for 2.23 million shares. The California-based Menta Capital Llc has invested 0.27% in the stock. Apriem Advisors, a California-based fund reported 45,912 shares.

The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.7. About 148,399 shares traded. CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) has declined 6.93% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CVBF News: 29/05/2018 – Fitch: Smooth Transition to DTI in Italian CVB and RMBS; 21/03/2018 – CVB Financial Corp. Announces 114th Consecutive Cash Dividend; 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation of Community Bank in Connection with the Sale of the Company to CVB Financial Corp; 22/04/2018 – DJ CVB Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVBF); 29/05/2018 – FITCH SAYS IMPLEMENTATION OF NEW EUROPEAN RMBS CRITERIA HAS NOT RESULTED IN NEGATIVE RATING ACTIONS ON ITALIAN CVB AND RMBS TRANSACTIONS; 29/05/2018 – BRIEF-Fitch Says Transition to DTI in Italian CVB and RMBS Unaffected By Implementation Of European RMBS Criteria; 18/04/2018 – CVB FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 32C, EST. 30C; 10/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Charleston CVB unveils new travel planner, magazine for Kanawha Valley tourists; 26/03/2018 – CVB Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel

More notable recent CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CVB Financial (CVBF) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “CVB Financial Corp. Announces Planned Retirement of CEO Chris Myers, Board Initiates Succession Process – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 33% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.