Chilton Investment Co Decreased Cintas (CTAS) Position by $1.12 Million; Share Value Rose; Baldwin Investment Management Increased Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Position by $566,125 as Share Value Rose

Baldwin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 111.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc bought 3,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,140 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 2,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $197.67. About 946,987 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Reports Fiscal 2018 Results and Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS: METAL TARIFFS WON’T REALLY IMPACT US; 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates; 14/03/2018 – Corona Premier Hits Shelves Across U.S. in March; 27/03/2018 – Xtensifi Partners with Constellation Digital Partners to Release Aquarius, Open Digital Banking Platform; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $1.15B-$1.25B; 26/04/2018 – Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR WINE AND SPIRITS BUSINESS, CO EXPECTS NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 2 – 4 PERCENT IN 2019

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 5,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The hedge fund held 373,961 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.58 million, down from 379,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $239.99. About 439,671 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cintas Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cintas (CTAS) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on September 25, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of April 18th Options Trading For Cintas (CTAS) – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “6 Stocks To Watch For March 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “A Strong Economy Keeps Cintas Looking Sharp – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 26, 2018.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. FROOMAN THOMAS E had sold 1,740 shares worth $351,106. The insider Thompson Michael Lawrence sold 1,000 shares worth $200,600.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $2.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 33,185 shares to 55,727 shares, valued at $3.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 19,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,286 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain owns 90 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 8,256 were reported by Jane Street Group Limited Liability. Moreover, Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 2,985 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.06% stake. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Tn invested 0% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Renaissance Gp Ltd Liability Company, a Kentucky-based fund reported 5,569 shares. 14,639 were reported by Johnson Counsel Inc. Waratah Advsrs Ltd holds 2.47% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 115,783 shares. Security Natl Tru holds 1,300 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 25,886 shares stake. Paloma Prtn reported 15,284 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership has 710,259 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Tributary Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.16% or 10,600 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 619,073 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Counselors Inc accumulated 22,255 shares or 0.19% of the stock.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 9.60% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.77 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $202.87M for 30.93 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.84 actual earnings per share reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.43% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity.