Chilton Investment Co Decreased Ball (BLL) Stake By $6.96 Million; Shorts at A-mark Precious Metals (AMRK) Raised By 21.11%

A-mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) had an increase of 21.11% in short interest. AMRK’s SI was 24,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 21.11% from 19,900 shares previously. With 8,800 avg volume, 3 days are for A-mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK)’s short sellers to cover AMRK’s short positions. The SI to A-mark Precious Metals Inc’s float is 0.53%. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.19. About 7,287 shares traded. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) has risen 2.34% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRK News: 08/05/2018 – A-Mark Precious Metals 3Q Rev $1.99B; 20/03/2018 A-Mark Precious Metals Renews $260 Million Credit Facility; 13/05/2018 – Throwing Ex-CEO Winterkorn Under the VW Bus Could Leave a Mark; 31/05/2018 – Critic’s Notebook: `The Americans’ Series Finale: The Deepest Cuts Don’t Leave a Mark; 20/03/2018 – A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS INC – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM CREDIT FACILITY FOR PURCHASE OF PRECIOUS METALS FROM SUPPLIERS; 08/05/2018 – A-Mark Precious Metals 3Q Loss/Shr 9c; 19/04/2018 – DJ A-Mark Precious Metals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMRK); 21/05/2018 – A-Mark Precious Metals Sets Financial Conference Schedule for May and June 2018

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased Ball Corp (BLL) stake by 3.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 122,058 shares as Ball Corp (BLL)’s stock rose 21.83%. The Chilton Investment Co Llc holds 3.07M shares with $177.35M value, down from 3.19M last quarter. Ball Corp now has $25.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $78.2. About 1.69 million shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 05/03/2018 – FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- 2.5 mm Reaming Rod, Ball tip with extension, 950 mm, sterile, Part Number: 351.707S Reaming; 21/03/2018 – Federal Register: Notice of Receipt of Petition for Decision That Nonconforming Model Year 2013 and 2014 Victory Hammer 8-Ball; 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS CFO SUSAN BALL AGREED TO MOVE EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION TO FOLLOW CO’S FILING QUARTERLY REPORTS ON FORM 10-Q FOR MARCH QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – BALL CORP – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION REPLACES ALL PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATIONS; 30/04/2018 – STENPROP CHAIRMAN BALL, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR MARAIS TO STEP DOWN; 18/05/2018 – Ball Mill – Low Interest Rates Intensifying Construction Projects Drives the Market| Technavio; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp 1Q Net $125M; 27/04/2018 – Ball Wins Two Euro CanTech 2018 Awards for Metallic Aluminium Aerosol Can and Two-piece Beverage Decorative Design; 16/05/2018 – Bolton Emerges as Potential Wrecking Ball for Trump’s Kim Summit; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA EXITED ZNGA, MGM, EXPE, BLL, CBS IN 1Q: 13F

More notable recent Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Improved results for Ball’s in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ball Corp (BLL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ball Corp.: Cons Offset The Pros – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Bizwest.com‘s news article titled: “Ball commits more than $1M to CU Boulder – BizWest” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Ball (NYSE:BLL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ball has $8700 highest and $63 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is 1.66% above currents $78.2 stock price. Ball had 10 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Citigroup. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 2 report. The stock of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, June 5 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, July 11 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability reported 14,968 shares stake. Bb&T Ltd Com accumulated 20,825 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 9,890 shares stake. D E Shaw & Co Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Victory Management Inc accumulated 811,581 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moreover, Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) has 0.04% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp reported 17.16M shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Com invested in 0.04% or 954,007 shares. Moreover, Spf Beheer Bv has 3.25% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Gideon Capital Advisors Inc accumulated 0.12% or 5,877 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 103,493 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisory Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,859 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 24,237 were accumulated by Kemnay Advisory Serv. Profund Advsr Ltd, a Maryland-based fund reported 6,457 shares.

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased Frontdoor Inc stake by 153,853 shares to 988,104 valued at $34.01M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cadence Bancorporation stake by 198,538 shares and now owns 745,511 shares. Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) was raised too.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $99.78 million. The firm offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints. It has a 7095 P/E ratio. It also provides loans on precious metals, and rare coins and other collectibles collateral to coin dealers, collectors, and investors; storage solutions for precious metals and numismatic coins for financial institutions, dealers, investors, and collectors; and a range of logistics services, including storage, shipping, handling, receiving, processing, and inventorying of precious metals and custom coins.