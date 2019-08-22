Chilton Investment Co Cut Holding in Mastercard (MA) by $6.13 Million; Rhumbline Advisers Has Lowered Its Holding in Archer (ADM) by $2.92 Million

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 68,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.68 million, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $37.69. About 3.48M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 30/05/2018 – CANADA OILSEED PROCESSING CURBS LIKELY ‘IN MATTER OF DAYS’ DUE TO CP STRIKE – COPA; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS ETHANOL MAY BE PRODUCT CHINA USES TO EASE TRADE SPAT; 01/05/2018 – ADM SEES GOOD FARMER SELLING IN BRAZIL IN 1Q, FIRST PART OF 2Q; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Adjusted Segment Operating Profit $717M; 18/05/2018 – ADM has resold most U.S. sorghum shipments that were bound for China; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Is Still Open to Consolidation Even After ADM Talks End; 20/04/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. sorghum armada U-turns at sea after China tariffs; 25/05/2018 – ADM: TRUCK STRIKE AFFECTING MATERIALS ARRIVING AT BRAZIL PLANTS; 19/03/2018 – ADM Reorganizes as Agricultural Trading Battles Low Profits; 19/03/2018 – ADM restructuring looms as profit woes bite

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 26,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 541,523 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.50 million, down from 567,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $282.01. About 2.40M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial holds 20,007 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Inc invested in 0% or 200 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 2.80M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sigma Planning Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 16,541 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De invested 0.04% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Company stated it has 4.07 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Communication Ltd Llc stated it has 400,270 shares. Marshall Wace Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 529,696 shares. Cibc Ww has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Hussman Strategic Advsr Incorporated invested 0.79% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 450 shares. Signaturefd Lc holds 0.01% or 3,019 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman, a New York-based fund reported 753 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt accumulated 10,172 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.58 million activity. Another trade for 5,457 shares valued at $199,990 was bought by LUCIANO JUAN R.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $51.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Independent Bk Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 15,576 shares to 45,788 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Godaddy Inc Cl A by 5,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey & Whitney has 0.22% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5,898 shares. 975 were accumulated by Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt. Fayerweather Charles reported 4.73% stake. Congress Asset Com Ma invested in 0.13% or 42,395 shares. Canandaigua Bancshares Trust owns 0.51% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 11,406 shares. Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi holds 1,720 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Boussard Gavaudan Invest Mgmt Llp reported 962 shares. Cobblestone Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4,440 shares. Kj Harrison And Ptnrs Incorporated invested in 0.11% or 1,355 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 1.99% stake. Bright Rock Capital Ltd Com reported 27,000 shares stake. The New York-based United Amer Securities Inc (D B A Uas Asset Management) has invested 1.52% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 194 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cim Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4.75% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Voya Lc holds 0.23% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 428,016 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. The insider Mastercard Foundation sold 23,850 shares worth $6.47M. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.