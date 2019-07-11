Chilton Investment Co Continues to Hold Stake in Pool (POOL); As Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Hartford Investment Management Co Boosted Stake

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 89.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 64,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 136,473 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.51 million, up from 72,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $182.37. About 172,610 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 22.25% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.82% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.70; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Dividend to 45c Vs. 37c; 13/03/2018 – Pool Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend and Voting Results for Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Total Authorization Available Is Now $236.7M; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q Net $31.3M; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.70

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF) by 134.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 32,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,716 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87 million, up from 24,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Cincinnati Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $106.81. About 670,038 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 36.65% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $2.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) by 33,165 shares to 581,010 shares, valued at $55.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 31,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 878,517 shares, and cut its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B).

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) by 3,629 shares to 11,960 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc Class A (NYSE:ZTS) by 3,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,869 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc Class A.