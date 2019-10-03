Chilton Investment Co Boosted Position in Fastenal Co (FAST) as Market Value Declined; Highland Capital Management LP Holds Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.01M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $849.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $1716.4. About 2.18M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon cloud revenue rises 49 percent in first quarter; 18/04/2018 – Amazon: In 2017, More Than Half of Units Sold World-wide Were From Third-Party Sellers; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime:; 30/05/2018 – MUMTALAKAT MOVES INFRASTRUCTURE TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES CLOUD; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company Tech companies claimed the top five spots again this year; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon pressures Boeing in Airbus freighter talks (Video); 07/05/2018 – Walmart takes on Amazon in India with Flipkart deal; 10/05/2018 – Is Trump’s Tax Incoherence Just a Way to Hurt Amazon?; 16/04/2018 – Greenpeace says coral at Amazon mouth should bar Total oil drilling; 22/05/2018 – Amazon under fire over facial recognition software

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 53.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 14,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 40,096 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31M, up from 26,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $30.75. About 1.71 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. had bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 5,482 shares to 10,118 shares, valued at $848,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 1,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,371 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04 billion and $1.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 50,000 shares to 5,500 shares, valued at $319,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 615,131 shares, and cut its stake in Dividend & Income Fund (XDNIX).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Could Amazon’s One-Day Delivery Guarantee Actually Be a Big Risk? – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon, Home Depot lease multistory Seattle warehouse – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Amazon Is Launching the “Climate Pledge” – Nasdaq” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Small-Cap Stocks With Big-Cap Potential – Motley Fool” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon bull sees international Prime potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

