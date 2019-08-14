Chilton Investment Co Boosted Its Visa (V) Holding by $6.78 Million; As Apple Com (AAPL) Market Value Rose, First Western Capital Management Company Lowered Position

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 41.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 43,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 148,538 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.20M, up from 105,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $395.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $176.47. About 279,408 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

First Western Capital Management Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 79.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Western Capital Management Company sold 4,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 1,278 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 6,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Western Capital Management Company who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $923.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $204.38. About 2.64M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – Apple can climb over the peak for smartphones; 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference; 26/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s Eddy Cue explains Co’s original video content strategy- TechCrunch; 04/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: EXCLUSIVE: Apple is working on touchless control and a curved iPhone screen; 24/05/2018 – Boston Channel: Boston’s flagship Apple store robbed, person hurt; 15/05/2018 – Apple Futures Surge as China’s Freeze Spurs Record Turnover; 24/03/2018 – China says ready to defend its interests in U.S. trade spat; 19/03/2018 – Apple: Are People Sick of Expensive Phones? — Barrons.com

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 48,606 shares to 784,242 shares, valued at $79.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 12,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,120 shares, and cut its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

