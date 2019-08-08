Chilton Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by $1.31 Million; As Icici Bank Adr (IBN) Stock Price Rose, Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Raised Its Holding

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 412,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 6.52M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.67M, up from 6.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Icici Bank Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $11.84. About 5.56M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch Flags Risk to ICICI From Allegations on $500 Million Loan; 14/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES OFFER TO OPEN MARCH 22, CLOSE MARCH 26; 24/04/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 3.41 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 4.08 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – CLOSED: ICICI Bank Sells INR40b Perpetual AT1 Bonds at 9.15%; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK HAS NO EXPOSURE TO NIRAV MODI GROUP OF COS, NO LOUS; 15/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Lombard General Insurance frontrunner for Star Health & Allied Insurance – Economic Times; 03/04/2018 – FirstPost: From Videocon to Avista, troubles mount for Chanda Kochhar-led ICICI Bank: The story so far; 26/04/2018 – GUJARAT FLUOROCHEMICALS – ICICI BANK CARVED OUT BANK GUARANTEE LIMITS FOR UPTO 600 MLN RUPEES, OUT OF EXISTING CAPITAL FACILITIES SANCTIONED TO CO; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH INVESTIGATIVE AGENCIES; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL 4Q NET PREMIUM WRITTEN 19.1B RUPEES

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 12,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The institutional investor held 183,033 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.58 million, down from 195,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $104.97. About 71,628 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 06/03/2018 CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 323.9 MLN YUAN IN FEB; 22/04/2018 – DJ Camden Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPT); 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%; 11/04/2018 – CPT Responds to Labour Party Announcement on Free Bus Travel for Under 25s; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA INITIATES ACTION WITH AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION TO ADD CPT® CODES FOR INSURANCE COVERAGE OF FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING MEDICAL DEVICES; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – RESOLVES APPOINTMENT OF PRAPART PRAISUWANNA AS THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – PACIFIC EDGE GETS APPROVAL FOR NEW CPT CODES FROM AMA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Lp invested in 7,096 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James Tru Na holds 7,861 shares. Cornerstone Advsr, Washington-based fund reported 218 shares. Davis Selected Advisers holds 0.1% or 192,140 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.80M shares. Ci Investments has 0.08% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Foster Motley Incorporated reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Principal Financial Grp Incorporated holds 0.04% or 462,395 shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa owns 35,570 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). New York-based Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). 14 were reported by Services Corp. Moreover, Natixis has 0% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 2,817 shares. Utah Retirement owns 22,217 shares. Schulhoff & Com owns 3,727 shares.

Analysts await Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.2 per share. CPT’s profit will be $123.94 million for 20.50 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by Camden Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 3,283 shares to 18,981 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in John Hancock Etf Trust by 12,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,246 shares, and has risen its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Somerset Capital Management Llp, which manages about $3.32 billion and $470.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 2,000 shares to 134,796 shares, valued at $32.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.