Chilton Capital Management Trimmed Its Rexford Indl Rlty (REXR) Position as Share Price Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Lvw Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $359,658

Lvw Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc analyzed 3,074 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 42,271 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, down from 45,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.21. About 36.49 million shares traded or 50.06% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (REXR) by 9.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 34,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 334,430 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.98M, down from 368,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.56. About 536,769 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS THREE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $33.8M; 19/03/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty: Aquisition Funded Through Cash on Hand and Line of Credit Draw; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL FUNDED BUY WITH CASH ON HAND, CREDIT DRAW; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial 1Q Core FFO/Shr 27c; 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED USING CASH ON HAND, CO’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT, RE-INVESTMENT OF DISPOSITION PROCEEDS; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q EPS 15c; 02/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Provides Update On Recent ATM Activity; 19/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY- ON APRIL 17, BOARD OF CO EXPANDED BOARD BY ONE SEAT AND ELECTED DIANA J. INGRAM AS A DIRECTOR – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold REXR shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.26 million shares or 6.86% more from 92.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated, California-based fund reported 1.29 million shares. Glenmede Comm Na has 0% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Hbk Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Blackrock holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 10.88M shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) or 345,493 shares. Davis Selected Advisers holds 401,170 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 25,165 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 94,107 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 21,378 shares. Moreover, Victory has 0% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Tudor Investment Et Al invested in 0.02% or 15,175 shares. Indexiq Ltd Co stated it has 66,881 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Stevens Mngmt Lp owns 5,891 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Geode Management Limited Liability Corp reported 1.42M shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 1.37M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 11,009 shares to 198,505 shares, valued at $10.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 3,283 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,981 shares, and has risen its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $375.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 2,170 shares to 6,232 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Independent Invsts reported 2.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Letko Brosseau Assoc Inc has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,000 shares. Columbus Hill Capital LP holds 2.71% or 253,403 shares. Bonness stated it has 56,700 shares or 4.34% of all its holdings. Campbell Newman Asset Incorporated stated it has 4.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First American Retail Bank invested in 1.92% or 225,445 shares. Ohio-based Limited Com has invested 0.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Gp Limited Liability Corp invested in 38,911 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Stonebridge Cap reported 108,998 shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). High Pointe Capital Management holds 4,030 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc owns 19.59 million shares for 3.28% of their portfolio. Bancshares Hapoalim Bm holds 59,474 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. 1St Source Comml Bank owns 1.48% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 147,246 shares. Saratoga Research And Invest Mgmt invested 4.64% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).