Chilton Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Cyrusone (CONE) as Stock Price Rose; Cvs Health (CVS) Shares Declined While Camarda Financial Advisors Lifted Its Position

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 16,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 297,004 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.58 million, down from 313,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $58.89. About 319,893 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has risen 14.02% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 85C, EST. 77C; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE, ZENIUM AGREE TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 1761.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 27,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,549 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 1,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.55. About 10.01 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna; 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition; 21/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Two Initiatives in New Hampshire to Combat Opioid Abuse; 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,000 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company. Kbc Group Nv owns 0.02% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 43,294 shares. 46,931 are held by Honeywell Inc. Camarda Fin invested in 0.01% or 61 shares. Grs Ltd Llc has 98,000 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Lc owns 0.01% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 2,578 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP holds 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) or 560 shares. Franklin Res Inc accumulated 90,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated has 0.01% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 41,365 shares. Dana Invest Advisors Incorporated reported 44,328 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust invested in 0.03% or 11,427 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 222,015 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Macquarie Group invested in 0% or 42,200 shares.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $299,337 activity. On Monday, March 11 the insider KLAYKO MICHAEL bought $99,901.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,985 shares to 75,618 shares, valued at $12.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 3,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Analysts await CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.81 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.81 per share. CONE’s profit will be $91.67M for 18.18 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by CyrusOne Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CyrusOne starts 8M-share stock offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Digital Realty Eyes Expansion in Europe With Paris Land Buyout – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CONE Selling Below CEO’s Recent Buy Price – Nasdaq” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Interpublic Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CyrusOne Likely To Appreciate Or Be Acquired – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Fincl Bank Na holds 0.09% or 6,468 shares. Coastline, Rhode Island-based fund reported 31,019 shares. Ulysses Ltd, New York-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Hartford Fincl accumulated 0.74% or 40,035 shares. Ancora Advisors Lc invested in 57,852 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc invested in 5,629 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Com reported 0.1% stake. Hanson & Doremus Inv Management accumulated 6,857 shares. Cooperman Leon G has 500,000 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. 1.68M were accumulated by Hl Services Ltd Co. Colrain Cap Limited Liability reported 98,625 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 33.25M shares. 332 are held by Tarbox Family Office. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.93% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. $101,821 worth of stock was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $233,080 was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. MERLO LARRY J had sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73M on Friday, February 1. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can CVS Stock Overcome the Latest Wrench in Its Aetna Merger? – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CVS Pharmacy Completes Rollout of Time Delay Safes in All of Its Michigan Pharmacies – PRNewswire” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 11, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why CVS Health Stock Is On the Move Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cannabis Stock News Daily Roundup July 12 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.