Chilton Capital Management Trimmed Its Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Holding by $2.31 Million; Selz Capital Has Trimmed Its United Rentals (URI) Holding as Stock Declined

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 18.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 33,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 153,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.54 million, down from 187,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $116.89. About 861,403 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 11,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The institutional investor held 110,667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.21M, down from 122,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $215.75. About 606,717 shares traded or 1.91% up from the average. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19; 26/04/2018 – NEW SUPPLY IN AVB’S MARKETS IS 25,000 PER QUARTER IN ’18: CEO; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q FFO $2.17/Shr; 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q FFO $2.15/Shr-FFO $2.21/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Rev $560.8M; 23/05/2018 – AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND; 22/04/2018 – DJ AvalonBay Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVB)

Analysts await AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $2.35 earnings per share, up 3.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.28 per share. AVB’s profit will be $323.34 million for 22.95 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by AvalonBay Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold AVB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 124.21 million shares or 1.53% less from 126.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 6 shares. 23,352 are held by Us Bancorp De. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 5,131 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.13% or 71,109 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.02% or 26,456 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 170,528 shares. 153,635 are owned by Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership. Carlson Cap LP has 47,656 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gp Lc accumulated 1,431 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Sei owns 190,497 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Retail Bank The holds 27,441 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 1.07% stake. Illinois-based Duff & Phelps Investment has invested 1.36% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). 173,382 are held by Adage Prns Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 16 shares.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 16,936 shares to 275,865 shares, valued at $7.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 4,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Washington Prime Group New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Advsr Oh accumulated 0% or 2,735 shares. 5.43 million are held by State Street. Illinois-based Oakbrook Limited Com has invested 0.06% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 470,588 were reported by Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Co. 300,382 are owned by Todd Asset Mgmt Lc. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2,306 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Comerica Bancshares accumulated 15,402 shares. Shanda Asset Mgmt holds 67,812 shares. Department Mb Savings Bank N A reported 0% stake. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc reported 0.06% stake. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 239 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Loews Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 2,900 shares. Argent Mgmt Ltd Llc, Missouri-based fund reported 6,857 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.01% or 47,555 shares.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $427.96 million for 5.09 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

