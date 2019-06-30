Chilton Capital Management Trimmed Its Armada Hoffler Pptys (AHH) Holding by $524,100; As Transportadora De Gas Del Sur Sa (TGS) Shares Declined, Oaktree Capital Management LP Boosted by $2.42 Million Its Stake

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Transportadora De Gas Del Sur Sa (TGS) by 36.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 186,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 689,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07 million, up from 503,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Transportadora De Gas Del Sur Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $14.46. About 199,884 shares traded. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) has declined 32.48% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.91% the S&P500. Some Historical TGS News: 16/04/2018 – FITCH RATES TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS INTERNACIONAL’S PROPOSED; 19/04/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR S.A. BEGINS TENDER OFFER FOR ANY; 01/05/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B1 To Tgs’s $ 500 Million Proposed Notes; Stable Outlook; 27/04/2018 – Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. Announces The Tender Results And Settlement Of The Cash Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its; 13/03/2018 TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR SA TGS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA’s Proposed Debentures Issuance ‘AAA(bra)’; 16/04/2018 – TGS Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Armada Hoffler Pptys Inc (AHH) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 34,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 516,411 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05M, down from 551,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Armada Hoffler Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $16.55. About 884,270 shares traded or 341.61% up from the average. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) has risen 19.23% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AHH News: 03/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Its Second Quarter 2018 Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties 1Q EPS 11c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Armada Hoffler Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AHH); 03/04/2018 – Armada Hoffler Company Marketing Set By Janney for Apr. 10; 01/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 15/03/2018 Armada Hoffler Properties to Discuss First Quarter Earnings on May 1st; 01/05/2018 – AHH SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.00 TO $1.05, EST. $1.03; 01/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties 1Q FFO 25c/Shr; 18/04/2018 – Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Exits Position in Armada Hoffler; 01/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties 1Q Rev $51.7M

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Osi Systems Inc (Prn) by 13.40 million shares to 10.39M shares, valued at $10.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ezcorp Inc (Prn) by 8.40 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.95M shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Braves.

Analysts await Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 20.83% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.24 per share. AHH’s profit will be $20.13 million for 14.27 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.41% EPS growth.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 3,283 shares to 18,981 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 18,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).