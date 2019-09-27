Chilton Capital Management Stake in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Has Trimmed by $1.02 Million; As Wells Fargo & Co. New (WFC) Shares Rose, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $328,060

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 7,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 161,555 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.06M, down from 169,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $142. About 1.11M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. New (WFC) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 6,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 115,485 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47 million, down from 122,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $48.87. About 16.86 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – IN DISCUSSIONS WITH CFPB & OCC TO RESOLVE MATTERS ON CERTAIN MORTGAGE INTEREST RATE LOCK EXTENSIONS; 14/03/2018 – US News: Stress Test Is Bad News For Wells Fargo; 15/05/2018 – FED NOMINEE BOWMAN SAYS ACTIONS BY WELLS FARGO WERE ”ABSOLUTELY INAPPROPRIATE”; 07/05/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Enters into Consent Orders with OCC and CFPB; 07/05/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Trinity Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – Common Sense: Punishing Wells Fargo: Just Desserts, or Beating a Dead Horse?

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.27 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lynch Assoc In owns 116,952 shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Co owns 11.57M shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. First City Cap Mgmt accumulated 14,010 shares. Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.11% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Janney Cap Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 10,412 shares. Bellecapital Intll has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Prudential Financial owns 0.71% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 9.59M shares. Moreover, Curbstone Financial has 0.41% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 32,906 shares. Martin Inc Tn reported 0.51% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Evercore Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 103,618 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Lawson Kroeker Inv Inc Ne owns 10,160 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Winslow Asset Management Inc holds 1.42% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 134,683 shares. Fruth Invest Management holds 0.15% or 8,042 shares. Yacktman Asset Mngmt L P, a Texas-based fund reported 2.02M shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 542,012 shares.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc, which manages about $721.63M and $668.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voting Cl C by 607 shares to 6,177 shares, valued at $6.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 8,278 shares to 286,237 shares, valued at $11.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in John Hancock Etf Trust by 12,496 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,742 shares, and has risen its stake in Washington Prime Group New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Calamos Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Advisors Asset Mngmt Inc owns 280,090 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Birch Hill Investment Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Telemus Cap Ltd has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 22,297 shares. Amica Retiree Medical reported 0.2% stake. Amp Cap Ltd reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Park Corp Oh holds 0.01% or 1,898 shares. Iberiabank invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Hm Payson has invested 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Twin Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 30,860 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Tower Research Capital Limited Company (Trc) holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 9,924 shares. Hengehold Cap Limited Liability holds 0.55% or 21,802 shares in its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Invs stated it has 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

