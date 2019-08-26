Chilton Capital Management Stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) Has Trimmed by $1.31 Million; Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Increased Shaw Communications (SJR) Holding by $700,920; Stock Declined

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 35,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 571,869 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.92M, up from 536,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.85. About 366,454 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Shaw Communications posts loss on restructuring charges; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS 2Q REV. CONT OPS C$1.36B, EST. C$1.26B; 18/04/2018 – Alumina Target Price Raised to A$3.40 a Share by Shaw & Partners; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications Posts 2Q Restructuring Charge of C$417M; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Rev C$1.36B; 21/05/2018 – SCINTILLA COMMERCIAL & CREDIT LTD SCCL.BO – CO TO CONSIDER APPOINTMENT OF SUNIT SHAW AS CFO; 12/04/2018 – SHAW REPORTS 2Q RESTRUCTURING CHARGE OF $417M; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – CRG: $57M SALE OF BUILD-TO-SUIT FOR SHAW INDUSTRIES IN SAVANNAH

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 12,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The institutional investor held 183,033 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.58M, down from 195,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $106.37. About 357,057 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 06/03/2018 CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 323.9 MLN YUAN IN FEB; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms Camden Property Trust ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Pos; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA INITIATES ACTION WITH AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION TO ADD CPT® CODES FOR INSURANCE COVERAGE OF FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING MEDICAL DEVICES; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Limited Co reported 16,030 shares. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking has invested 0.03% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Advisory Serv Limited Liability Corporation reported 582 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 5,758 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Co holds 0% or 19 shares. Sg Americas Llc has 0.02% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 22,068 shares. Co State Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 2,317 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 865 shares. L & S Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.83% or 60,968 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 72,000 shares. Moreover, Van Eck Associate Corp has 0.01% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 21,820 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar has 18,083 shares. California Employees Retirement System stated it has 556,366 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc reported 3,561 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of New York Mellon reported 1.42M shares.

Analysts await Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.2 per share. CPT’s profit will be $123.93M for 20.78 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Camden Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,072 shares to 124,596 shares, valued at $11.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,618 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

More notable recent Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Camden’s Sun Belt Value Strategy – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Camden Property Trust’s (NYSE:CPT) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 High-Forward Dividend Yield Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Camden Property Trust (CPT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Is Yielding 3.2% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.