Chilton Capital Management Stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) Has Lowered by $1.31 Million as Share Price Rose; Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Lifted Its Viacom (VIAB) Position

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 11,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 72,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 61,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.02. About 6.71M shares traded or 57.70% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 04/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Seeks to End CBS-Viacom Deal Impasse; 14/05/2018 – Viacom Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Freestyle Fridays Are Back! BET Networks Announces Launch of the Ultimate Search for Today’s Hottest MC with the Interactive Video-Upload Contest #FreestyleFridayBET Hosted at YouTube Spaces in Four Cities around the Globe; 14/05/2018 – CBS hates the Viacom merger idea so much it is suing its owner to stop the deal; 09/04/2018 – Viacom has asked CBS to sweeten its merger bid by about $2.8 billion, sources say; 22/05/2018 – Academy and Grammy Award Winner, Jamie Foxx to Host “BET Awards” 2018; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS IN COURT FILING THAT THE BALANCE OF EQUITIES FAVORS DENYING CBS REQUEST FOR A TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER; 09/04/2018 – VIACOM INC HAS ASKED CBS CORP FOR 0.68 CBS SHARES FOR EACH VIACOM CLASS B SHARE, VS INITIAL CBS OFFER OF 0.55; 09/04/2018 – CBS INVESTOR SAYS VIACOM DEAL NOT `OPTIMAL’ IN LETTER TO BOARD; 14/05/2018 – Dealbook: CBS Sues Redstones in Move to Block Viacom Merger: DealBook Briefing

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 12,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The institutional investor held 183,033 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.58M, down from 195,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $106.18. About 404,935 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms Camden Property Trust ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Pos; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.04; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Rev $230.7M; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 06/03/2018 CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 323.9 MLN YUAN IN FEB; 22/04/2018 – DJ Camden Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPT); 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.15; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Study of Systemic Chemotherapy With CPT-11 Plus HAI (FUDR+L-OHP) in Patients With Initially Unresectable; 07/05/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS APRIL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 366.6 MLN YUAN, JAN-APR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 1.5 BLN YUAN

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 2,765 shares to 90,804 shares, valued at $12.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in John Hancock Etf Trust by 12,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Barclays Public Lc invested in 0.01% or 199,572 shares. Duncker Streett Inc reported 3,050 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% or 9,218 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance holds 0% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) or 10,964 shares. Prudential Pcl invested 0% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 4,649 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Joel Isaacson Co Ltd Co owns 2,000 shares. American Intl Group Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 192,607 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Prelude Cap Ltd owns 0.15% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 26,990 shares. Invesco invested in 419,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Quantbot Technologies Lp reported 8,412 shares. Fort Washington Oh has 10,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 5,758 shares.

Analysts await Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.2 per share. CPT’s profit will be $123.94 million for 20.74 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by Camden Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.