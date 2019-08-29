Chilton Capital Management Raised Equinix (EQIX) Position; Indaba Capital Management LP Increased Holding in Mdc Partners (MDCA)

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 39.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 23,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 83,476 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.83M, up from 59,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $557.28. About 65,457 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 59.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 2.59 million shares as the company’s stock rose 21.95% . The hedge fund held 6.92 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56M, up from 4.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.47. About 19,942 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 51.92% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 25/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 23/05/2018 – MDC Partners at Citi SMID Conference – One-on-One Jun 7; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS – ACQUIRED MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN DIGITAL AGENCY INSTRUMENT; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS ENTERS INTO STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT; 14/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – MDC Partners Enters into Strategic Partnership with Instrument, a Leading Independent Digital Agency; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT, A LEADING INDEPEND; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – UPDATING 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

More notable recent MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “MDC Partners Appoints Ambassador Charlene Barshefsky to Board of Directors – PRNewswire” on April 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “MDC Partners Boosts Leadership Team, Appoints Seth Gardner as Chief Operating Officer – PRNewswire” published on May 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MDC Partners Names Frank Lanuto as Chief Financial Officer and Jonathan Mirsky as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary – PRNewswire” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MDC Partners +21% on agreement with FrontFour – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MDC Partners Hires First Central Client Relationship Executive – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $122,080 activity. Gendel Mitchell bought $18,500 worth of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) on Friday, March 22. Shares for $51,689 were bought by ROGERS DESIREE G on Thursday, March 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.73, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold MDCA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 0.77% less from 48.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearline Cap Limited Partnership invested in 0.42% or 358,082 shares. Int Group Inc Inc owns 35,621 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Street Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 11,685 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Blackrock has 0% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Sg Americas Secs Ltd has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Stanley Management Lc invested in 1.54M shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership owns 305,410 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametric Assoc has 122,581 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 466,587 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.01% or 98,389 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Management accumulated 113,743 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 17,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 894 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 185,620 are held by Amp Capital Invsts Limited. Badgley Phelps & Bell holds 0.57% or 20,627 shares in its portfolio. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1,722 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ci Investments invested in 53,232 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 6,333 are held by Cipher Capital Lp. Agf Invs America invested 1.76% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 211,233 are owned by Jennison Associates Limited Company. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp accumulated 26,445 shares. Geode Ltd Liability accumulated 1.06M shares. The United Kingdom-based Bp Public Llc has invested 0.14% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 8,667 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 602 shares stake. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management has 0.04% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 56,705 shares. Aperio Gru holds 0.09% or 43,731 shares in its portfolio.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 14,309 shares to 566,802 shares, valued at $13.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 6,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,639 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).