Chilton Capital Management Position in Rexford Indl Rlty (REXR) Has Cut by $486,960 as Shares Rose; Opaleye Management Cut Codexis (CDXS) Stake by $2.25 Million as Stock Price Declined

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (REXR) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 12,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 322,256 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.01 million, down from 334,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.6. About 949,216 shares traded or 47.53% up from the average. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment of Diana Ingram to Bd of Directors; 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS THREE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $33.8M; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – DEAL FUNDED THROUGH COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND DRAWS ON LINE OF CREDIT; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q Rev $48.5M; 19/03/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty: Aquisition Funded Through Cash on Hand and Line of Credit Draw; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q EPS 15c; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment Of Diana Ingram To Board Of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Provides Update On Recent ATM Activity; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (CDXS) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The hedge fund held 1.35M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.88M, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Codexis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $786.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $13.88. About 220,014 shares traded. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 37.09% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CDXS News: 05/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Apr 10; 21/04/2018 – DJ Codexis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDXS); 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN ON PRODUCT SALES IS EXPECTED TO BE 45% TO 48%; 08/03/2018 – Codexis Sees 2018 Rev $60M-$63M; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O FY2018 REV VIEW $68.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Codexis 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 23/04/2018 – PORTON PHARMA SOLUTIONS & CODEXIS LAUNCH GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP; 23/04/2018 – CODEXIS TO LICENSE CORE ELEMENTS OF BIOCATALYST TECH TO PORTON; 23/04/2018 – Porton Pharma Solutions and Codexis Launch Global Partnership; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $60 MLN TO $63 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold CDXS shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 41.53 million shares or 2.54% more from 40.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lord Abbett Ltd Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 1.49M shares. The Illinois-based Driehaus Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.25% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Retail Bank Of Mellon reported 251,613 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest holds 0% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 293,682 shares. Stifel Corp owns 857,144 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Blair William And Com Il holds 239,075 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Voloridge Management Ltd Com has 10,669 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. American Int Group Inc has 0% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 33,616 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 2.10M shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Trust Advsr LP reported 0.01% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Jane Street Group Inc Lc invested in 21,262 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup stated it has 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 16,381 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 482,449 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 64,300 shares.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $328.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc by 310,227 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $8.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zymeworks Inc by 115,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX).

Analysts await Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 125.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Codexis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $481,616 activity. NICOLS JOHN J bought 10,000 shares worth $133,000.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 11,770 shares to 56,405 shares, valued at $4.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 22,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,763 shares, and has risen its stake in Sba Communications Corp New.

Analysts await Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.28 per share. REXR’s profit will be $32.93M for 37.17 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold REXR shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 106.03 million shares or 6.83% more from 99.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 16,637 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Switzerland-based Swiss Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Renaissance Limited Com has 0.03% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Tower Research Cap Ltd Company (Trc) invested in 10,361 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ajo Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Weiss Multi stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 1.17 million shares. Us Financial Bank De invested 0% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Schroder Invest, Maine-based fund reported 1.45 million shares. 54,712 were reported by D E Shaw And. Axiom Int Investors Limited Liability Com De has 0.13% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 118,810 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 159,935 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.01% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Hillsdale Inv Mgmt holds 24,800 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 123 shares.

