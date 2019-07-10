Chilton Capital Management Position in Halliburton Co (HAL) Cut by $481,342; Act Ii Management LP Lowered Its Mdc Partners (MDCA) Holding by $352,900

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 28.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 16,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,416 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 58,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.65. About 12.77M shares traded or 4.55% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/03/2018 – Generation ZH: Zero Halliburton Reawakens Its Legend; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Swings To Profit In First Quarter — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton writes off investment in crisis-hit Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in […]; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Copy of Halliburton’s resignation letter available for review online at; 30/04/2018 – Halliburton Presenting at Conference May 14; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 29.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 176,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 414,558 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $933,000, down from 591,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.57. About 473,818 shares traded or 20.05% up from the average. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 23.66% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 14/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – EXPECT 1-3% GROWTH IN ORGANIC REVENUE IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Rev $327M; 11/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners Inc. Reports Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC MDCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM ; RATING $11.00; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – UPDATING 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Allison+Partners First Global Agency to Adopt Proof Analytics; 26/04/2018 – MDC Partners Appoints Desirée Rogers as Independent Director to Its Bd; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS – ACQUIRED MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN DIGITAL AGENCY INSTRUMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.73, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold MDCA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 0.77% less from 48.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Co owns 2.70 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 0% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Tudor Invest Corp Et Al accumulated 98,389 shares. 264,080 were accumulated by Pacific Ridge Capital Prtnrs Ltd. Blackrock has 2.78M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 11,685 shares. Moreover, Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Limited has 0% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 142,758 shares. 264,164 are owned by Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). 153,603 are owned by Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Llc invested in 0.13% or 280,255 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owns 0.09% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 500,000 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Lc has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 12,678 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated owns 113,743 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,080 activity. The insider Gendel Mitchell bought 10,000 shares worth $18,500. O’DONOVAN ANNE MARIE also bought $51,891 worth of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) on Monday, May 13.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,985 shares to 75,618 shares, valued at $12.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 8,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on July, 22 before the open. They expect $0.29 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HAL’s profit will be $257.95M for 20.39 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.09% EPS growth.

