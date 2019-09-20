Chilton Capital Management Position In Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co (CTO) Was Has Boosted; Lone Pine Capital Increased Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake by $148.21 Million

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co (CTO) by 695.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 119,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.57% . The institutional investor held 137,087 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.18M, up from 17,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $331.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $67.29. About shares traded. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEMKT:CTO) has declined 1.32% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CTO News: 25/04/2018 – Preliminary Results Indicate Shareholders Elect All Seven Consolidated Tomoka Directors; 16/04/2018 – GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS CTO HLDRS VOTE FOR DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTO); 15/03/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Files Definitive Proxy Materials and Mails Letter to Hldrs; 19/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED TOMOKA HOLDER WINTERGREEN: ISS REPORT ‘MISLEADING’; 13/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA LAND CO – ISS RECOMMENDS CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA SHAREHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” ALL SEVEN OF CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 17/04/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka 1Q EPS $1.96; 16/04/2018 – Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Recommends Consolidated-Tomoka Shareholders Vote “FOR” All Seven of the; 26/04/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 Per Share; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 29 Days

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 50.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 981,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.94 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $446.35 million, up from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $153.6. About 2.91M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 23/03/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates MuleSoft, Inc. Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EXPECT SYNERGIES WITH MULESOFT ‘OVER LONGER TERM’; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EUROPEANS WITH GDPR ‘FLIPPED THE COIN’ ON DATA; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 13c; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: AGRICULTURE DEPT USES SERVICE CLOUD TO COMMUNICATE; 11/04/2018 – Salesforce Customers Drive New Levels of Productivity and Innovation with Lightning; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Rev $3.01B; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce agrees to buy Mulesoft in $6.5 billion deal

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 9,506 shares to 143,419 shares, valued at $18.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 3,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,404 shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

