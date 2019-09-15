Chilton Capital Management Position in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) Trimmed by $308,776; Chesapeake Asset Management Stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Decreased as Valuation Rose

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 48.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 9,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The hedge fund held 10,439 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $455,000, down from 20,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $44.12. About 240,908 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.)

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 2,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The institutional investor held 180,064 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.80M, down from 183,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $107.78. About 465,896 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Camden Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPT); 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Rev $230.7M; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – ACKNOWLEDGES RESIGNATION OF CHAROONG SUPANPONG, THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA INITIATES ACTION WITH AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION TO ADD CPT® CODES FOR INSURANCE COVERAGE OF FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING MEDICAL DEVICES; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms Camden Property Trust ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Pos; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Study of Systemic Chemotherapy With CPT-11 Plus HAI (FUDR+L-OHP) in Patients With Initially Unresectable

Analysts await Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.2 per share. CPT’s profit will be $123.94 million for 21.05 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by Camden Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold CPT shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 86.18 million shares or 0.38% less from 86.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 83 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Com has 125,200 shares. Honeywell Int has 24,640 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Shelton Capital Management invested in 0.04% or 6,565 shares. Waterfront Prtn Lc reported 93,988 shares stake. Tokio Marine Asset Limited accumulated 2,116 shares. Cwm Lc, Nebraska-based fund reported 44 shares. Putnam Invs Lc reported 0.02% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Ls Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 7,700 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co holds 1.59M shares. Prudential Fin accumulated 0.18% or 1.09 million shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 0% or 51 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp stated it has 0.03% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Services Automobile Association reported 16,745 shares.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 11,770 shares to 56,405 shares, valued at $4.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 42,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Americold Rlty Tr.

More notable recent Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Camden Property Trust Prices $600 Million 3.150% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029 – Business Wire” on June 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Camden Property Trust Named as One of the Best Workplaces for Millennials – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Despite Its Strengths, Camden Property Trust’s Risk-Reward Is Not Compelling – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2018. More interesting news about Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Camden Property Trust Announces Participation in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Real Estate Conference – Business Wire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Camden’s Sun Belt Value Strategy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 1.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.6 per share. HE’s profit will be $66.48M for 18.08 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Stocks close little changed as tech shares and Ford weigh on the market – CNBC” on September 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Covia Appoints Richard Navarre as President and CEO – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Acuity Brands Announces Management Changes NYSE:AYI – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Stifel Augments Diversified Industrials Practice With Key Investment Banking Hires – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Washingtonpost.com‘s news article titled: “Loweâ€™s executiveâ€™s comments about â€˜Hispanic pros with smaller handsâ€™ spark employee outrage – The Washington Post” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 12 investors sold HE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.40% more from 56.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 0.01% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 195,100 shares. Duncker Streett & Company invested 0.01% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). New York-based M&T Retail Bank has invested 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Company reported 14,532 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 178,439 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% or 84,928 shares. Us Bank De owns 12,885 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 320 shares in its portfolio. Lifeplan Grp Inc holds 300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 23,830 are owned by Point72 Asset Lp. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 0.07% or 9,000 shares. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 14,725 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 1,164 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Fincl Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). The Alabama-based Oakworth Capital Inc has invested 0.01% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).