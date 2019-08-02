Chilton Capital Management Position in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) Has Cut by $1.31 Million; Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Decreased Southern Co (SO) Holding by $310,590; Shares Rose

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 12,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The institutional investor held 183,033 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.58 million, down from 195,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $103.59. About 1.14M shares traded or 146.02% up from the average. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms Camden Property Trust ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Pos; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.04; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Ecb’s Changes To Covered Bond Haircuts Will Increase Cpt Issuers’ Repo Funding Costs; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – ACKNOWLEDGES RESIGNATION OF CHAROONG SUPANPONG, THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q EPS 41c; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – RESOLVES APPOINTMENT OF PRAPART PRAISUWANNA AS THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Study of Systemic Chemotherapy With CPT-11 Plus HAI (FUDR+L-OHP) in Patients With Initially Unresectable; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 6,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 13,985 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $723,000, down from 20,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $56.98. About 6.02 million shares traded or 46.25% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 27/03/2018 – Florida Public Service Commission unanimously Approves Florida City Gas Rate Case Settlement; 17/04/2018 – Southern Company Announces Changes to Executive Management Team; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southern Company’s ‘BBB+’ IDR Following Florida Sale Announcement; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SELLING STAKE IN SOLAR ASSETS IN A COUPLE MONTHS; 14/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO CUTS FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 2% POWER FROM 13%: NRC; 03/04/2018 – Georgia Power customers to see $25 credit on April bills; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. Names Andrew W. Evans CFO Effective June 1, 2018; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100% FRIDAY: NRC

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 11,009 shares to 198,505 shares, valued at $10.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 12,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) or 130,187 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% or 865 shares. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 4,652 shares or 0% of the stock. Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd stated it has 1.31% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Van Eck Assocs accumulated 21,820 shares. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated invested in 4,949 shares or 0% of the stock. Kbc Group Inc Nv invested 0.02% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.08% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Federated Inc Pa owns 0.01% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 35,570 shares. Cleararc Cap Incorporated invested 0.05% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Amp Cap Investors Ltd reported 523,517 shares. City accumulated 500 shares. Teachers Insurance Annuity Association Of America holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 82,610 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc accumulated 16,455 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 2,444 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.2 per share. CPT’s profit will be $123.93M for 20.23 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by Camden Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $639.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,901 shares to 24,135 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITA) by 1,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & stated it has 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Intact Investment Management reported 0.23% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 4,417 are owned by Mairs And Pwr. Hilton Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.03% or 105,869 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Valley Invest Adv accumulated 0.07% or 5,289 shares. & Management holds 2,471 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Parsec Financial has invested 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Aldebaran Financial Inc has 0.68% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Bragg Financial Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 142,052 shares. Birmingham Mngmt Al reported 1.77% stake. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel accumulated 0.03% or 6,637 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt holds 0.84% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 122,835 shares. First Bankshares Of Omaha owns 14,990 shares. Moreover, Oakworth Capital has 0.33% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

