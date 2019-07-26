Chilton Capital Management Maintains Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH); Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Lifted Position in Digimarc New (DMRC)

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Digimarc Corp New (DMRC) by 22.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp bought 51,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 156.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 277,206 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, up from 226,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Digimarc Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $606.47M market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 181,616 shares traded. Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) has risen 106.00% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DMRC News: 05/03/2018 Digimarc Showcases Digimarc Barcode at Largest Retail Exhibition in Japan; 14/05/2018 – Digimarc Announces Support for SmartLabel®; 30/04/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – Digimarc 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digimarc Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DMRC); 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Exits Position in Digimarc; 23/05/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Digimarc Guardian Unveils Piracy Impact Service at London Book Fair; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 1,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 62,942 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56M, up from 61,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $253.01. About 2.85M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 20,690 shares to 31,462 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 19,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,289 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, May 1.