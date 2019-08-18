Chilton Capital Management Lowered Its Kilroy Rlty (KRC) Holding by $1.49 Million; As Citigroup (C) Stock Rose, Poplar Forest Capital Has Lowered Holding

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (KRC) by 9.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 19,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The institutional investor held 190,740 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49M, down from 210,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kilroy Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $78.57. About 289,793 shares traded. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 11.15% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 25/04/2018 – KILROY 1Q FFO/SHR 94C, EST. 90C; 25/04/2018 – KILROY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.49 TO $3.64, EST. $3.56; 25/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP SEES 2018 SAME STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 0 TO 1%; 23/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Raises Dividend to $0.455; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS EXITED KRC IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty 1Q Rev $182.8M; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – 2018 SERIES A WILL PAY INTEREST SEMI-ANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 4.30% PER ANNUM AND MATURE ON JULY 18, 2026; 03/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kilroy Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRC); 03/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty Corporation Wins 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 217,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 826,225 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.41M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 16.38M shares traded or 20.28% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO; 16/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 4.5% in 2018, Citi Leads; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Silica at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $80; 12/04/2018 – CITI NAMES ISAO KOJIMA AS HEAD OF TREASURY, TRADE SOLUTIONS FOR; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 06/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC C.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN GERSPACH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 18/04/2018 – Tariffs would cause a ‘serious trade war’: Citigroup economist; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 7.97 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Raised Their Dividends, Along With 3 Others – Barron’s” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc by 46,751 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $42.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 1.36M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN).

More notable recent Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Kilroy Realty Signs Lease With Fortune 50 Company for 100% of 333 Dexter in Seattle – Business Wire” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Apple’s WWDC, SCOTUS And D.C. – Seeking Alpha” on June 02, 2018. More interesting news about Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Kilroy Realty Corporation’s (NYSE:KRC) 6.7% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Here are the companies teaming up on Fort Scott – San Francisco Business Times – San Francisco Business Times” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Analysts await Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 3.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.9 per share. KRC’s profit will be $93.90 million for 21.12 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Kilroy Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.11% negative EPS growth.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 8,720 shares to 230,770 shares, valued at $9.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 4,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

