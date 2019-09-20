Chilton Capital Management Lowered Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding as Share Value Rose; Lone Pine Capital Decreased Its Mastercard (MA) Holding by $295.82 Million; Shares Rose

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 3,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 118,673 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.57 million, down from 122,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $133.3. About 12.11M shares traded or 41.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL; 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 40.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 1.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 1.67M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $442.02 million, down from 2.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $275.91. About 2.60 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 34.15 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $16.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 981,520 shares to 2.94M shares, valued at $446.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 235,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Washington Prime Group New by 356,780 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $4.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 3,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.90 billion for 30.86 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.