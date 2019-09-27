Chilton Capital Management Lowered Costco Whsl New (COST) Holding by $317,856 as Stock Value Rose; Riverpark Advisors Boosted Nike (NKE) Position by $574,360

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 1,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 58,390 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.43M, down from 59,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $288.26. About 1.66M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 17.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc bought 6,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 45,393 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.81 million, up from 38,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $92.17. About 10.28M shares traded or 64.49% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Is Said to Be Leaving Amid Conduct Review; 22/03/2018 – BRIEF-Bill Ackman Cashes Out Of Nike Investment With Roughly $100 mln Profit; 23/05/2018 – NFL Apparel Deal Assigns Jerseys to Nike, Fan Gear to Fanatics; 28/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 17/04/2018 – More Senior Executives to Exit Nike; 08/05/2018 – 4 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg International Value Adds Shell, Cuts Nike; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace Behavior Complaints; 06/03/2018 NKE: Nike website flaw exposed sensitive server data; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tesla’s Production Efficiencies Put 25% Margins In Reach – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Costco takes measures in Shanghai – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Costco Is Positioned For Solid Returns – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Like Costco Wholesale Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:COST) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Compelling Reasons for Companies to Split Stocks – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.48 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $233.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,050 shares to 24,612 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Charles Corp New (NYSE:SCHW) by 92,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,409 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Cautious on Trump Impeachment; Tech Stocks Fall – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 26, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Nike (NKE) Estimates Cut at BofA Despite Reporting Upside – StreetInsider.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Activision, Nike And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For September 25 – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft to buy power from French co.’s solar, wind energy projects in Texas – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

