Chilton Capital Management Lowered By $2.15 Million Its Equinix (EQIX) Holding; Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Sentiment Is 1.57

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 5.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 4,265 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Chilton Capital Management Llc holds 79,211 shares with $39.95 million value, down from 83,476 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $48.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $5.9 during the last trading session, reaching $581.65. About 255,382 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.08, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 69 investment professionals increased or started new holdings, while 44 decreased and sold their holdings in Forum Energy Technologies Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 83.89 million shares, down from 89.33 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Forum Energy Technologies Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 27 Increased: 41 New Position: 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Korea Inv invested 0.27% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). National Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 2,341 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Inc Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 2 shares. Country Tru Natl Bank stated it has 1.3% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 16,213 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Schwartz Inv Counsel reported 0.07% stake. 36 are held by Parkside Bank & Trust & Trust. Davidson Investment Advsrs stated it has 0.07% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). South Dakota Inv Council owns 49,198 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Heritage Mgmt Corp stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Crawford Investment Counsel reported 420 shares stake. Utd Service Automobile Association holds 0.04% or 28,260 shares. 7,831 are owned by Segment Wealth Ltd. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Lc, a New York-based fund reported 162,436 shares.

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased Washington Prime Group New stake by 356,780 shares to 1.19M valued at $4.57 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) stake by 2,314 shares and now owns 65,234 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Equinix has $61000 highest and $48000 lowest target. $561.22’s average target is -3.51% below currents $581.65 stock price. Equinix had 17 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) rating on Thursday, August 1. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $55000 target. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, October 3 with “Buy”. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, August 1. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, September 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, makes, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $153.42 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. It currently has negative earnings. The Drilling & Subsea segment creates and makes products, and provides related services to the drilling and subsea construction markets.

Analysts await Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, down 266.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.03 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

Scf Partners Inc. holds 15.33% of its portfolio in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. for 20.53 million shares. Tinicum Inc owns 2.67 million shares or 3.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hillman Co has 3.82% invested in the company for 2.36 million shares. The Texas-based Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc has invested 1.67% in the stock. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 5.00 million shares.

