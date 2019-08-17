Chilton Capital Management Lifted Its Equinix (EQIX) Holding; Evercore Wealth Management Lifted American Express Co (AXP) Position By $385,206

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 48.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Evercore Wealth Management Llc acquired 3,534 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Evercore Wealth Management Llc holds 10,858 shares with $1.19 million value, up from 7,324 last quarter. American Express Co now has $103.40B valuation. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $124.63. About 2.34 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q; 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B; 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year; 02/04/2018 – S&P REVISES AMERICAN EXPRESS BANK FSB TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A-‘; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Consolidated Expenses $6.9B

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 39.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chilton Capital Management Llc acquired 23,525 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Chilton Capital Management Llc holds 83,476 shares with $37.83 million value, up from 59,951 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $46.80B valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $551.81. About 554,592 shares traded or 47.50% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About Equinix, Inc. (REIT)’s (NASDAQ:EQIX) Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Microchip Technology, Equinix and Timken – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Equinix (EQIX) Q2 FFO Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Equinix’s (EQIX) Q2 FFO Surpasses, Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors Setting the Tone for Equinix (EQIX) in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Equinix has $58000 highest and $48000 lowest target. $533.80’s average target is -3.26% below currents $551.81 stock price. Equinix had 18 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank initiated Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, August 1. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $57500 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Citigroup. JP Morgan maintained the shares of EQIX in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $55000 target in Thursday, August 1 report.

Among 7 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $136.43’s average target is 9.47% above currents $124.63 stock price. American Express had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Monday, March 4. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Monday, July 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Monday, July 22. Morgan Stanley maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) rating on Monday, April 22. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $123 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Monday, July 8. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, May 3. Bank of America initiated it with “Buy” rating and $145 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, July 10.