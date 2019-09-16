Chilton Capital Management Increases Position in Sl Green Rlty (SLG); Valley National Advisers Upped Stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) as Stock Value Rose

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 26.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 11,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 56,405 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53M, up from 44,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $81.97. About 713,394 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 13/03/2018 – SL Green Sells Property to Prop Up Its Share Price; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 16/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp expected to post earnings of 46 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Third Largest Lease at One Vanderbilt; 10/05/2018 – SL Green Announces Acquisition of Leasehold Interest at 2 Herald Square; 25/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Signs McDermott Will & Emery at One Vanderbilt Avenue; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – TO SELL 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN, TO AN INSTITUTIONAL CLIENT OF INVESCO REAL ESTATE; 11/04/2018 – SL Green Announces Sale of 1745 Broadway Office Condominium and Two Suburban Office Properties; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Rev $301.7M; 25/04/2018 – SL Green signs law firm to One Vanderbilt tower in New York

Valley National Advisers Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 33.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc bought 3,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 15,471 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.90M, up from 11,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $260.7. About 605,580 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94 million and $363.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 15,469 shares to 893 shares, valued at $41,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 28,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,643 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 34 shares. Eastern Financial Bank accumulated 3,490 shares. Moreover, Charter has 0.39% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 230 are owned by Cidel Asset Mgmt. Glovista Investments Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,292 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 172 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pension Serv has 0.24% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 282,804 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel has 13,197 shares. Laurion Mgmt Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.09% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). S R Schill Assoc accumulated 1,063 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Caledonia Investments Public Limited Co invested 11.11% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Aristotle Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Stonebridge Cap Mngmt holds 0.5% or 5,025 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.07% or 10,000 shares.

