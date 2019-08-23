Chilton Capital Management Increased Position in Equinix (EQIX); Nwi Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake in At&T (T) by $5.58 Million

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 180,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 1.62 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.80M, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $258.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.39. About 21.40 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – Sarah N. Lynch: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 10/05/2018 – `No’ Cohen Inquiries to FCC on Net Neutrality on AT&T’s Behalf; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says in Memo Hiring Michael Cohen Was `Big Mistake’; 18/04/2018 – VRIO CORP’S IPO POSTPONED; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Postpaid Churn 0.84%; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 12/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Makes 366 Times The Average Worker — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – VANITY FAIR: SCOOP: @JoePompeo reports AT&T-Time Warner floated a settlement deal to Trump’s DOJ–and the DOJ turned them; 11/05/2018 – Saqib: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 09/05/2018 – AT&T payments Trump lawyer more than reported — source familiar

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 39.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 23,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 83,476 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.83 million, up from 59,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $554.42. About 243,400 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.41 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Name Isn’t the Problem With AT&T’s Skinny Bundle – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FirstNet, 5 Years And $6.5 Billion For AT&T – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is AT&T Inc.’s (NYSE:T) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – FreightWaves NOW: Emerging Supply Chains, Mid-August Market Surge – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: A Look At The 2 Key Metrics – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 7.73M shares. Smith Chas P Associates Pa Cpas holds 654,650 shares. Holt Advsr Lc Dba Holt Ptnrs Ltd Partnership invested 0.17% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Savant Ltd Liability Corporation has 69,709 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Contravisory Inv Mgmt Inc owns 939 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks has 0.83% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hilton Cap Management Ltd stated it has 4,512 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Bancorp has invested 0.29% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Blackrock has 453.00 million shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Coldstream Capital Management Inc reported 106,196 shares. Td Cap Management Limited owns 3,622 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability accumulated 710,435 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Stoneridge Invest Ltd accumulated 131,996 shares. Factory Mutual Insur holds 1.08% or 2.84 million shares. Cap Investment Advisors Ltd Com holds 654,895 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79B and $3.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tim Participacoes Sa (NYSE:TSU) by 40,000 shares to 465,000 shares, valued at $7.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 600,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FTI Consulting Study Finds REIT Executive Compensation Increased 6% in 2018 – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ERES REIT Declares August 2019 Monthly Distribution – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Digital Realty (DLR) Beats on Q2 FFO, Announces Expansion – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Global Healthcare REIT to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Cards for Public Storage’s (PSA) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.