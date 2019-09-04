Chilton Capital Management Increased Position in Caterpillar Del (CAT) as Stock Price Declined; 1St Source Bank Lifted Position in 1St Source (SRCE) by $539,572 as Share Value Rose

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 2,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 90,804 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.30 million, up from 88,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $119.1. About 3.64M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – EXPECT HIGHER PRICE REALISATION TO MORE THAN OFFSET MATERIAL COST INCREASE – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – INCREASING 2018 PROFIT OUTLOOK BY $2.00 PER SHARE TO A RANGE OF $9.75 TO $10.75 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC –EXPECTS CHINA 10-TON ABOVE EXCAVATOR DEMAND TO BE UP 30 PCT THIS YEAR– CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: CATERPILLAR EU STAGE V ENGINES SET HIGH STANDARDS; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Mutual Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 20/03/2018 – CAT: NOT SEEING PRICING ENVIRONMENT IMPROVING FOR MINING EQUIP; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Pellette Is Currently Current Energy & Transportation Group Pres; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS STEEL COSTS CONTINUE TO INCREASE– CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Chooses Redline Detection for Global Dealer Equipment Program; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Backlog Grows as Torrid Order Pace Strains Supply

1St Source Bank increased its stake in 1St Source Corp (SRCE) by 0.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 12,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 7.23M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324.58M, up from 7.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in 1St Source Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $43.72. About 22,108 shares traded. 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) has declined 17.63% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCE News: 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.69%; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q EPS 73C, EST. 78C; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 22c; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source: Melody Birmingham-Byrd, Lisa Hershman Elected to Board; 23/03/2018 1st Source Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source Elects Two Women Leaders to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 19/04/2018 – DJ 1st Source Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCE); 19/04/2018 – 1st Source 1Q EPS 73c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ally Fincl Inc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 10,000 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 6,231 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Mai Capital Mgmt accumulated 1,536 shares. Parsons Ri invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). First Dallas Secs holds 5,630 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca has 2,350 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Nuwave Invest Management Limited Liability Company invested in 6,702 shares. Palisade Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 7,036 shares in its portfolio. Violich Inc reported 0.08% stake. 39,062 were reported by Peapack Gladstone Fin. Country Tru Fincl Bank invested in 1.02% or 168,669 shares. Raymond James Trust Na has 0.11% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Moreover, Bancorp Of The West has 0.14% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Sadoff Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 300,830 shares or 3.49% of its portfolio.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 19,862 shares to 190,740 shares, valued at $14.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 12,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,033 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,483 shares to 24,537 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 3,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,299 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

