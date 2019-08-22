Chilton Capital Management Increased Its Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Holding; Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Lowered Procter & Gamble (PG) Stake by $518,024; Market Value Rose

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 4,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 466,107 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.50 million, down from 471,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 3.93M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 4,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 153,777 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.53M, up from 149,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $58.46. About 2.57 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs; 19/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Cigna and Emerson Electric; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest’ Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 23/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS UP 5% TO 10%; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster And Sargent Incorporated Ct reported 0.81% stake. 5,795 were accumulated by Schaller Invest Gru Incorporated. Susquehanna Interest Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 4,005 shares. Leisure Capital Mngmt accumulated 16,888 shares. Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 1.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Edge Wealth Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 103,351 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 2,063 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 8,380 shares. Linscomb Williams owns 0.53% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 60,391 shares. Ashfield Partners Lc stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 218,446 shares. Btr Management owns 88,810 shares or 1.78% of their US portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway accumulated 315,400 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.18% or 22,014 shares. Biondo Inv Advsr Limited Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 64,943 shares.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 16,598 shares to 41,416 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 16,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,004 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

