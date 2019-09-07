Chilton Capital Management Increased Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Stake by $1.56 Million; Shares Declined; Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Cut Its S A P Ag Adr F Sponsored Adr 1 (SAP) Position by $305,555 as Market Valuation Declined

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in S A P Ag Adr F Sponsored Adr 1 (SAP) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 2,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 49,239 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 51,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in S A P Ag Adr F Sponsored Adr 1 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $121.94. About 327,722 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 20/03/2018 – SAP® Predictive Analytics, Application Edition, Powers Intelligent Enterprises; 08/05/2018 – itelligence Receives Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards: SAP Global Platinum Reseller of the Year, SAP SuccessFactors Partner of; 16/04/2018 – Beyond the Middle East, Mucic said that SAP was seeing a lot of growth in China after investing “billions of euros” over the last five-to-six years and building up distribution a well as research and development capacity in the country; 08/03/2018 – SAP HAS STRENGTHENED LEGAL, COMPLIANCE TEAMS IN AFRICA MARKET; 25/04/2018 – SAP SE SAP.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $116; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 08/03/2018 – SAP SAYS NO EVIDENCE OF PAYMENTS TO S.AFRICAN GOVERNMENT OR STATE-OWNED COMPANY OFFICIALS; 27/04/2018 – Uneecops Technologies Receives ‘Net New Name Partner of the Year Award 2017’ by SAP; 18/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Orkla Drive Digital Services and Growth Through SAP S/4HANA®

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 86,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 550,741 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.41M, up from 464,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.66. About 8.00M shares traded or 21.24% up from the average. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Min; 16/05/2018 – Japanese Investors Buy DDR, Weatherford; Sell Host Hotels: 13F; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ADDED MAR, PLD, WYNN, HST IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.67 TO $1.73, EST. $1.67; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: Mini-Tender Offers Seek Less Than 5% of Outstanding Equity; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: MacKenzie Offer Below the $18.54/Share Host Hotels Close March 7; 09/03/2018 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Mini Tender” Offer by Certain Affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management, LP; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q REV. $1.35B, EST. $1.33B; 19/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts LP CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q EPS 34c

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 16,598 shares to 41,416 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Americold Rlty Tr by 18,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324,670 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT).

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4,729 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HST shares while 141 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 695.97 million shares or 2.40% less from 713.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Aviva Public Lc invested in 276,581 shares. The Japan-based Nomura Holdg has invested 0.01% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Convergence Invest Partners Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 139,098 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 911,475 shares. Charles Schwab Invest invested in 9.35 million shares. Raymond James Associates accumulated 89,587 shares. Eqis Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 17,875 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). American Assets Mngmt Ltd holds 0.14% or 45,000 shares. Texas Yale holds 64,880 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Millennium Management Ltd Company has invested 0.18% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Utah Retirement accumulated 230,511 shares. 8.82M were accumulated by Bankshares Of Montreal Can.

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 9.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.33B for 27.46 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.75% EPS growth.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $864.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (NYSE:SLB) by 8,906 shares to 58,630 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc Com by 2,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).