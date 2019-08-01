Chilton Capital Management Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Has Raised by $344,071; Gladius Capital Management LP Holding in Visa (V) Has Decreased by $11.25 Billion

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 82.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 71,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 14,794 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31B, down from 86,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $401.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $179.29. About 1.06 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 1,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 62,942 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56 million, up from 61,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $248.2. About 369,133 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Gru Ltd has 0% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Arcadia Inv Mgmt Mi accumulated 2.03% or 44,854 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.68% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mathes has invested 1.38% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Thomasville Fincl Bank reported 97,251 shares. Axa invested in 1.81 million shares or 1.11% of the stock. Personal Capital Corporation stated it has 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Company holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 532,160 shares. Westwood stated it has 0.05% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.31% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs stated it has 31,874 shares. Moreover, Ledyard Bancorporation has 1.49% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Daiwa Gru owns 118,820 shares. 12,760 are held by Northside Capital Limited Liability. Riverpark Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 79,982 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.34 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61B and $1811.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N (Put) by 1,500 shares to 4,600 shares, valued at $1.60B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (Put) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc (Put).

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 8,537 shares to 43,994 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 14,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,449 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gru reported 1.55 million shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Regent Inv Management Limited Liability Company reported 11,414 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Ajo Limited Partnership has 131,081 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Cypress Mgmt Limited reported 3,085 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.51% or 8,877 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Investment Llc stated it has 0.29% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Westpac Banking holds 0% or 144,423 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Investment Com Limited Liability holds 0.76% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 27,003 shares. Cambridge Fin Gru Inc holds 0% or 24,608 shares in its portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset owns 85,263 shares. Bartlett And Lc has invested 0.05% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc owns 1.12% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 67,754 shares. Cim Limited Liability Company reported 1,134 shares. Eulav Asset Management reported 0.18% stake. Hartford Finance Mngmt holds 3,802 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.