Chilton Capital Management Holding in Rexford Indl Rlty (REXR) Trimmed by $1.20 Million as Valuation Rose; Dillon & Associates Cut Its Colgate (CL) Holding as Valuation Rose

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 13,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,451 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.10M, down from 131,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $74.05. About 136,749 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (REXR) by 9.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 34,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 334,430 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.98 million, down from 368,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.88. About 6,386 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 19.57% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.14% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – DEAL FUNDED THROUGH COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND DRAWS ON LINE OF CREDIT; 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REXR); 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q EPS 15c; 02/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Provides Update On Recent ATM Activity; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty Sees FY18 EPS 22c-EPS 25c; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL FUNDED BUY WITH CASH ON HAND, CREDIT DRAW; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS TWO INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $18.3M; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q Rev $48.5M

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in John Hancock Etf Trust by 12,666 shares to 96,246 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Washington Prime Group New by 427,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 838,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

More notable recent Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rexford Industrial acquires Los Angeles property in UPREIT deal – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Rexford Industrial Acquires Two Industrial Properties For $18.3 Million – PR Newswire” published on May 24, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Rexford Industrial Acquires Two Industrial Properties For $12.2 Million – PRNewswire” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Analysts await Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. REXR’s profit will be $30.17 million for 36.10 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $621.34 million for 25.71 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Oil Spikes After Tanker Attacks – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “J&J (JNJ), Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Ordered to Pay About $12M in Talc-Cancer Case – Bloomberg; Jury Decided Against Awarding Punitive Damages – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35 million and $307.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7,320 shares to 11,383 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson And Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

