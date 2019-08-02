Chilton Capital Management Holding in Coca Cola Co (KO) Has Upped as Share Price Rose; Home Depot (HD) Position Maintained by Blue Chip Partners Inc

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 18,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 252,879 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85 million, up from 234,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $52.38. About 1.48 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW COMMENTS ON COCA-COLA AGREEMENT IN EMAIL FROM EXCHANGE; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA’S OUTLOOK CHANGED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 14/03/2018 – Billboard: Maluma Joins Jason Derulo on Coca-Cola’s 2018 World Cup Song; 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS DUE TO REFORMULATIONS. PACKAGING CHANGES ABOUT 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO WILL NOT PAY U.K. SUGAR TAX; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – WITHIN NEXT THREE YEARS, TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $250 MLN IN PAKISTAN HAS BEEN PLANNED; 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market –

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 16.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 7,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 51,979 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.97 million, up from 44,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $212.18. About 410,970 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability owns 47,965 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests reported 33,380 shares stake. Atlantic Union Bancorporation Corporation holds 0.35% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 6,538 shares. 951,284 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp has 0.75% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 17.28M shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1,393 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Barbara Oil Commerce owns 27,500 shares. 1,794 are owned by Groesbeck Management Corp Nj. Moreover, Girard Prtn has 2.04% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sol Capital Mgmt Communications has 14,922 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt, a Japan-based fund reported 73,478 shares. 160,723 are owned by Sit Investment Assocs Inc. Smith Salley & invested in 1,470 shares. Glenmede Co Na reported 1.09M shares. Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Llc has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Retail Home Suppliers to Trade Now – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Jana Partners Axes a Third of Profitable HD Supply Activist Stake – GuruFocus.com” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Port Report: Shippers, Rail Align For Maersk’s Automation Plan – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Large-Cap Stocks to Short – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Before the Market Slumps – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coca-Cola Company: No Longer Your ‘Classic Coke’ Value Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.