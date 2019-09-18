Chilton Capital Management Has Upped Noble Energy (NBL) Position By $638,220; PENGROWTH ENERGY COMMON SHARES (PGHEF) Sellers Increased By 0.78% Their Shorts

PENGROWTH ENERGY CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) had an increase of 0.78% in short interest. PGHEF’s SI was 6.16 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.78% from 6.11M shares previously. With 222,100 avg volume, 28 days are for PENGROWTH ENERGY CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:PGHEF)’s short sellers to cover PGHEF’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.07% or $0.0155 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2398. About 172,988 shares traded or 14.52% up from the average. Pengrowth Energy Corporation (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased Noble Energy Inc (NBL) stake by 127.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chilton Capital Management Llc acquired 29,010 shares as Noble Energy Inc (NBL)’s stock declined 15.14%. The Chilton Capital Management Llc holds 51,823 shares with $1.16 million value, up from 22,813 last quarter. Noble Energy Inc now has $11.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $24.44. About 1.45M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 12/04/2018 – Fieldwood Energy LLC Closes Acquisition of Noble Energy’s Deepwater Assets; 30/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – WITH ADDITION OF DUGANIER, NOBLE ENERGY’S BOARD NOW TOTALS 10 MEMBERS; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Finalizes Strategic Pipeline Agreement to Move Permian Crude Oil to Corpus Christi; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC NGL PIPELINE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Noble Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBL); 30/05/2018 – Noble Energy Elects Barbara J. Duganier to Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – S&P Affirms BBB Corporate Rating for Noble Energy; 30/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY ELECTS BARBARA J. DUGANIER TO BOARD; 10/05/2018 – Apache Corp. and Noble Energy to Anchor EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) stake by 13,918 shares to 174,624 valued at $11.65M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 12,253 shares and now owns 47,106 shares. Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold NBL shares while 134 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 462.05 million shares or 0.75% less from 465.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Gp invested in 205,170 shares. Eagle Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Creative Planning holds 0% or 60,835 shares. Cushing Asset Limited Partnership owns 37,455 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 0.01% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). 197,900 were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. First Mercantile Trust owns 21,560 shares. 1.01M were reported by Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Nordea Investment Mgmt reported 23,257 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 173,719 were reported by Loomis Sayles Company Lp. Moreover, Oslo Asset Mngmt As has 6.74% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.04% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Cwm Limited Com stated it has 1,259 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg reported 0.04% stake.

Among 5 analysts covering Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Noble Energy has $3300 highest and $2800 lowest target. $30.40’s average target is 24.39% above currents $24.44 stock price. Noble Energy had 11 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Monday, April 29. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 12. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of NBL in report on Tuesday, April 30 to “Equal-Weight” rating. Mizuho upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, August 12.

Pengrowth Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company has market cap of $134.29 million. The firm explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres situated in Calgary, Alberta; and the Groundbirch property covering an area of 12,536 net acres located in Fort St.