Chilton Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Primo Water (PRMW)

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 20.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 12,253 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Chilton Capital Management Llc holds 47,106 shares with $13.83M value, down from 59,359 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $119.14B valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $297.5. About 730,744 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Primo Water has $19 highest and $1500 lowest target. $17.33’s average target is 34.65% above currents $12.87 stock price. Primo Water had 4 analyst reports since May 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. B. Riley & Co maintained the shares of PRMW in report on Friday, September 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Imperial Capital. See Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) latest ratings:

06/09/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $18.0000 Maintain

07/08/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Outperform Old Target: $18.0000 New Target: $15.0000 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Northland Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $19 Maintain

20/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher has $32100 highest and $288 lowest target. $307’s average target is 3.19% above currents $297.5 stock price. Thermo Fisher had 13 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by BTIG Research. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32100 target in Thursday, July 25 report. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. Needham downgraded it to “Buy” rating and $31500 target in Tuesday, July 16 report. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, May 23. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Argus Research.

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 29,131 shares to 60,131 valued at $17.62 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) stake by 11,770 shares and now owns 56,405 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Holderness Com has invested 0.15% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Arizona State Retirement System reported 92,020 shares. Blb&B Lc holds 0.04% or 1,236 shares. Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.01% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Citigroup reported 994,458 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.03% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 727 shares. 260,009 were reported by Comm State Bank. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd invested 0.28% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Lumina Fund Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 3,200 shares. Diker Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.16% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 1,450 shares. Icon Advisers Company has invested 1.12% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Alps Advisors holds 0.01% or 5,651 shares in its portfolio. Old Dominion Cap Mgmt invested in 0.33% or 3,286 shares. Savings Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 7,289 shares. 943,418 were reported by Winslow Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Thermo Fisher to develop companion diagnostic for Lilly’s selpercatinib – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Reports Election of Debora Spar to Board – StreetInsider.com” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), Danaher (DHR) Said Among Firms Eyeing KKR’s (KKR) LGC – Bloomberg (Earlier) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 25.82 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $106,486 activity. BRENNER RICHARD A bought $17,171 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) on Friday, August 9. Shares for $11,095 were bought by Hass David W.. $61,150 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) was bought by Cates Susan E. on Wednesday, August 21. On Thursday, August 8 Battle Emma S. bought $580 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) or 50 shares. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $11,500 was made by Mills David J on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 14 investors sold Primo Water Corporation shares while 27 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 29.25 million shares or 5.07% more from 27.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 174,133 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1492 Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 108,371 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Heartland Advisors Inc holds 0.49% or 543,308 shares. Moreover, Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 660 shares. Chatham Grp owns 71,453 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0.11% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 4,492 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 54,430 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 3,981 shares. Invesco owns 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 18,192 shares. Us State Bank De invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). First Advsr Lp holds 306,491 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt owns 278,921 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. State Street holds 641,224 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp owns 0.01% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 1.22M shares.

More notable recent Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Primo Water’s (NASDAQ:PRMW) Shareholders Feel About Its 198% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Primo Water (PRMW) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Primo Water Expands Albertsons Companies Partnership Nasdaq:PRMW – GlobeNewswire” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Primo Water Announces Second Quarter Financial Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.87. About 133,684 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $61.0 MLN TO $63.0 MLN; 08/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $303 MLN TO $307 MLN; 06/03/2018 – RPT-PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-PRIMO WATER CORP – EXPECTS (NOT REPORTS) 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $61.0 MLN TO $63.0 MLN; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – UPON COMPLETION OF OFFERING, COMPANY INTENDS TO REFINANCE ITS REMAINING OUTSTANDING SENIOR INDEBTEDNESS; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water Sees 2018 Sales $298M-$302M; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs; 04/05/2018 – LEGION PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 5.20 PCT STAKE IN PRIMO WATER CORP AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Primo Water New Proceeds From Offering Were About $70.8 Million